The MSE Equity Price Index on Wednesday moved minimally lower to 4,656.111 points (-0.04%) as RS2 and MIA trended in negative territory to offset the gains posted in BOV and Malita.

Meanwhile, Tigné Mall closed Wednesday's stock exchange trading session unchanged.

The total value of equities traded amounted to €0.32 million, most of which took place in RS2. RS2 Software plc shed 1.7% to the €2.30 level across 103,000 shares having a market value of €0.24 million and representing 75% of the total value of equities traded today.

Last week, RS2 announced the acquisition of Kalicom which is one of the most successful commercial network operators for electronic, card-based payment systems in Germany.

A single deal of just 150 shares forced the equity of Malta International Airport plc to drop by 0.7% back to the €6.90 level. The airport operator is soon expected to publish its traffic forecast for 2020.

MIA on Wednesday extended the contract of its current CEO Alan Borg until February 2024 and announced that it will be publishing its 2019 full-year financial results on 26 February.

The directors will also consider the declaration of a final dividend.

Also among the large companies, Bank of Valletta plc added 1.4% to regain the €1.075 level across 32,687 shares.

In the property segment, Malita Investments plc surged 4.4% to a ten-month high of €0.94 across 28,695 shares.

On the other hand, Tigné Mall plc stayed at the €0.90 level across 20,000 shares. The RF MGS Index moved higher for the first time in three days as it rebounded by 0.16% from its seven-month low to 1,139.957 points.

Prices of Malta Government Stocks gained ground as sovereign euro bond yields turned lower amid disappointing industrial production data. Further preliminary data also showed that Germany’s economy grew by just 0.6% in 2019 – the weakest rate of increase since 2013.

www.rizzofarrugia.com