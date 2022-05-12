The MSE equity price index retracted by 0.34% to 3,709.781 points as the declines in four companies offset the strong gains in BOV and IHI. Meanwhile, AX Real Estate and Lombard closed the day unchanged as overall trading activity in equities contracted further to €0.09 million compared to €0.13 million on Wednesday.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc slipped by 5.4% to a 2022 low of €1.57 on a total of 12,000 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, HSBC Bank Malta plc moved back to the 79c level (-3.7%) across 4,169 shares.

A single deal of just 500 shares forced the share price of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc to drop by 2.5% to a 2022 low of €7.80.

The other negative performing equity today was Mapfre Middlesea plc which plunged by almost 7% to the €1.88 level albeit on light volumes.

In contrast, Bank of Valletta plc rebounded by 2.2% to recapture the €0.93 level across 17,943 shares. International Hotel Investments plc added nearly 5% to the 74c5 level on a total of 22,500 shares.

Meanwhile, Lombard Bank Malta plc stayed at the €1.85 level across 10,810 shares.

A single deal of 20,000 shares left the share price of AX Real Estate plc at the 55c level.

The RF MGS Index moved higher for the third consecutive day as it added a further 0.46% to 991.819 points. Eurozone sovereign bond yields moved lower amid concerns of a global economic slowdown. Elsewhere, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel opined that the ECB should take a more aggressive stance towards monetary policy normalisation amid prevailing high inflation.

On Thursday, Hili Properties plc published a quarterly update providing information about its performance in Q1 2022. In this respect, Hili Properties explained that following the acquisition of a production plant located in Lithuania, a shopping centre in Latvia, and plots of land in Benghajsa, the value of the company’s property portfolio has now increased to €183 million compared to €149 million as at the end of 2021. Moreover, Hili Properties generated revenues of €2.4 million in Q1 2022 whilst EBITDA amounted to €1.5 million. Hili Properties added that it remains committed to the execution of plans as set out at the time of the IPO.

