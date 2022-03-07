The MSE Equity Price Index opened the week in negative territory as it retracted by 0.25% to 3,726.536 points on Monday. Four companies ended the day lower whilst MIA closed unchanged and PG trended higher. Overall trading activity in equities remained subdued as only €0.02 million worth of shares changed hands.

Bank of Valletta plc lost 2.4% back to the €0.80 level across 3,500 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc dropped by 1.8% back to the €8.20 level on 892 shares.

LifeStar Holding plc and Loqus Holdings plc closed at €0.99 (-1%) and €0.105 (-25%) respectively on trivial volumes.

A single deal of 800 shares left the share price of Malta International Airport plc at the €6.00 level.

PG plc rebounded by 2.7% to regain the €2.26 level on a total of 1,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index added 0.24% to 1,058.927 points as movements across international financial markets continued to be dominated by the war in Ukraine. In fact, the price of oil soared to a 13-year high as various countries including the US are considering a ban on oil imports from Russia.

On Monday, Ferratum Bank plc published a Base Prospectus in relation to an unsecured and subordinated bond issuance programme of a maximum of €40 million. The Bank also published the Final Terms in relation to the issue of the first Tranche of €20 million bonds at a coupon of 6% and redeemable in 2032. Ferratum Bank is licensed by the MFSA as a credit institution and provides consumer loans and deposit-taking services through digital platforms targeting European markets.