The MSE equity price index continued to drift lower as it slipped by a further 0.69% to 3,569.065 points reflecting the declines in the ordinary shares of RS2, APS and Mapfre Middlesea.

On the other hand, BMIT, Farsons and Loqus traded unchanged. Overall trading activity in equities remained subdued as only €0.03 million worth of shares changed hands.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc moved 0.7% lower to an over three-year low of €1.37 across 15,176 shares.

APS Bank plc retracted by 1.5% to the 64c level on a total of 5,057 shares.

Mapfre Middlesea plc lost 14.3% to a seven-year low of €1.50 level albeit on trivial volumes.

Low trading activity also took place in the equities of BMIT Technologies plc and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc which stayed at the 48c and €7.60 levels respectively.

A single deal of 9,666 shares left the share price of Loqus Holdings plc at the 15c level.

The RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.17% from its all-time low to resurface above the 920 level as movements across international financial markets remained highly volatile amid the prevailing uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

On the economic front, preliminary inflationary data in Spain showed that consumer prices increased by less than expected. Meanwhile, in the US, the number of job openings increased sharply reflecting the tight labour market conditions in the world’s largest economy.

