The MSE equity price index moved lower for the fourth consecutive day as it shed 1.03% to 3,669.856 points. The drop was mostly driven by the declines in the share prices of IHI and BOV which together with the negative performances of three other shares offset the gains in Plaza and Farsons. Meanwhile, Lombard, MIA and Tigné Mall closed the day unchanged as overall trading activity improved to €0.21 million compared to just €0.02 million on Monday.

International Hotel Investments plc plunged 6.7% to the 70c level after opening at a low of 66c (-12%). A total of 38,000 shares changed hands.

Also among the large companies by market value, Bank of Valletta plc slid by 2.3% to the 86c level on volumes totalling 63,069 shares.

BOV’s insurance associate – Mapfre Middlesea plc – retracted by 1% to the €1.96 level on 5,100 shares.

A single deal of 13,500 shares forced the share price of Grand Harbour Marina plc to drop by 2.7% to the 72c level.

The other negative performing equity today was HSBC Bank Malta plc as it eased 0.6% to the 77c5 level on a total of 11,900 shares.

In contrast, Lombard Bank Malta plc stayed at the €1.83 level albeit on trivial volumes.

Low trading activity also took place in the equity of Tigné Mall plc which traded flat at the 70c level.

Malta International Airport plc held on to the €5.90 level after opening at a low of €5.85 (-0.8%). A total of 8,000 shares changed hands.

Elsewhere, Plaza Centres plc rebounded by 1.2% to the 82c level across 25,000 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc advanced by 1.9% to recapture the €8 level across 4,000 shares.

Today, APS Bank plc announced that it obtained regulatory approval for the issuance and listing of up to 110 million new ordinary shares at a price of 62c per share. The offer period closes on June 17 or earlier while the prospectus will be available for download from the bank’s website as from Thursday.

The RF MGS Index moved lower for the third consecutive day as it dropped by a further 0.42% to a fresh multi-year low of 980.927 points. The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield resurfaced above the 1% mark again amid stronger signs that the European Central Bank will increase its key interest rate to zero by the end of September from the current record low of -0.5%. On the economic front, various PMI data published today disappointed expectations as they mostly reflected sharper contractions than previously anticipated.

