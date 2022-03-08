The MSE Equity Price Index extended on Tuesday extended Monday's decline as it dropped by a further 0.14% to 3,721.361 points. BOV and Hili Properties trended lower whilst MPC moved higher and BMIT closed unchanged. Overall trading activity in equities improved to €0.06 million compared to €0.02 million on Monday.

Bank of Valletta plc dropped by 1.3% to the €0.79 level across 22,588 shares.

The other negative performing equity today was Hili Properties plc as it eased by 0.8% to the €0.248 level after failing to hold on to an intraday high of €0.256 (+2.4%) on six deals totalling 61,500 shares.

Also in the property sector, Malta Properties Company plc added 1.9% to an over 1-month high of €0.53 on 9,990 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc stayed at the €0.49 level after recovering from an intraday low of €0.484 (-1.2%) across 52,000 shares. T BMIT announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday 29 March to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. The board will also consider the recommendation of a dividend.

GO plc announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 30 March to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. The board will also consider the recommendation of a dividend. The equity remained inactive on Tuesday.

The RF MGS Index erased Monday's gains as it declined by 0.40% to 1,055.73.927 points. Investor sentiment continued to be overshadowed by the war in Ukraine as US President is expected to announce a ban on the importation of oil coming from Russia which, in turn, could have significant repercussions across the world economy. On the economic front, Eurozone GDP expanded in line with estimates as output grew by 4% in Q4 2021 when compared to the previous year.

