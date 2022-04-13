The MSE Equity Price Index added a further 0.07% to a 2-week high of 3,640.750 points as the gains in BOV, BMIT and Hili Properties outweighed the losses in several other equities. Overall activity in equities eased to just €0.08 million compared to €0.41 million yesterday.

Bank of Valletta plc surged by 4.5% to an over 5-week high of €0.815 across 12,560 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc added 2% to regain the €0.51 level on 12,000 shares. Shareholders as at close of trading on 20 April will be entitled to receive a final net dividend of €0.02497 per share.

The other positive performing equity today was Hili Properties plc as it rose by 5% to the €0.254 level across 37,120 shares.

In contrast, Malita Investments plc fell by 5.1% to an over 2-week low of €0.75 across 10,000 shares.

Within the same segment, VBL plc retracted by 1.6% back to the €0.25 level on a single deal of 10,000 shares.

Among the large companies by market value, HSBC Bank Malta plc shed 2.4% to the €0.80 level on a total of 25,094 shares.

Also within the banking sector, FIMBank plc eased by 0.9% to a fresh all-time low of USD0.218 on two deals totalling 12,067 shares. Today, FIMBank published its results for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. Net interest income decreased by 13.2% to USD24.9 million largely due to lower gross interest income. On the other hand, non-interest income increased markedly to USD16.3 million reflecting higher fees and commissions, dividend income, as well as net results from trading assets and other financial instruments. Meanwhile, operating costs increased marginally whilst the Bank’s financial performance was boosted by the much lower impairment charge when compared to the prior year. Overall, FIMBank recorded a net loss of USD3.6 million compared to a loss of USD47 million in 2020.

Malta International Airport plc dropped by 2.5% to the €5.85 level on just 1,200 shares. On Monday, the company announced that it welcomed 316,713 passengers in March 2022 which although is considerably higher than the volume of traffic registered in the corresponding period in 2021 and 2020, last month’s figure is still 33.7% lower than the total of 477,533 passengers welcomed in March 2019. In aggregate, MIA welcomed 672,965 passengers in the first three months of the year compared to 98,495 in Q1 2021, 1 million in Q1 2020, and 1.2 million during the same period in 2019. Accordingly, passenger traffic in Q1 2022 stood at 56% of the volume handled during the same period prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. GO plc eased by 0.6% to the €3.20 level on three deals totalling 3,650 shares. GO shareholders as at close of trading on April 21 will be entitled to receive a final net dividend of €0.09 per share.

The RF MGS Index moved higher for the first time in seven sessions as it advanced by 0.10% to 1,003.858 points. On the economic front, producer prices in the US increased by more than expected in March. In the UK, inflation surged to a 30-year high of 7% in March.

