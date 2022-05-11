The MSE Equity Price Index advanced by 0.2% to 3,722.381 points as the uplift in the share prices of BOV, HSBC and RS2 offset the decline in MaltaPost plc which slipped by 3.7% to €1.05 albeit on just 5,000 shares. Meanwhile, GO, MIA and Malita traded flat as overall trading activity in equities contracted to €0.13 million compared to €0.25 million on Tuesday.

Bank of Valletta plc advanced by 1.1% to regain the 91c level across 16,000 shares.

Within the same sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc recaptured the 82c level (+0.6%) on a total of 4,850 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was RS2 Software plc as the company’s ordinary shares moved back to the €1.66 level (+02.6%) albeit on light volumes.

Also among the large companies by market value, Malta International Airport plc stayed at the €5.80 level on volumes totalling 15,000 shares. Today, MIA held its AGM during which all resolutions placed on the agenda were approved.

GO plc remained at its 18-month low of €3.14 albeit on light volumes totalling 1,600 shares.

Two deals totalling 14,950 shares left the share price of Malita Investments plc at its near five-year low of 73c.

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s rebound as it advanced by a further 0.32% to 987.284 points. On Tuesday, the President of the Deutsche Bundesbank (Germany’s central bank) opined that the ECB should stop increasing its balance sheet through asset purchases at the end of June, followed by an interest hike in July. His comments are in line with similar arguments made by French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau who is advocating for the ECB’s key interest rate to rise back to positive territory by the end of this year. Meanwhile, in the US, inflation moderated slightly in April to 8.3% which is still near the highest level in 40 years.

