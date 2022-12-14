The MSE Equity Price Index on Wednesday shed 1.4% to 3,531.042 points – the lowest level in over two years – reflecting the declines of the ordinary shares of RS2, APS, and BOV. Meanwhile, LifeStar Insurance plc remained at the €0.50 level on lacklustre volumes.

Bank of Valletta plc was Wednesday’s most actively traded equity as it eased by 1.2% to the €0.85 level across eight trades totalling 35,540 shares, representing over 90% of the value of equities traded today.

On Tuesday, BOV announced that it issued €350 million in callable senior non-preferred notes which were offered on both the local and international markets at a coupon of 10%. Given their complexity, the Notes were not available to the retail market but could only be subscribed for by professional investors and eligible counterparties for a minimum of €100,000 (nominal). The net proceeds from the issue of Notes will be used to further strengthen the MREL requirements of the bank and its consolidated subsidiaries, thereby allowing BOV to increase its lending book and expand the investment horizon of its proprietary investments, as well as for the general financing purposes of the group.

Also in the banking sector, APS Bank plc dropped by 1.6% to the €0.60 level, albeit on trivial volumes.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc plunged by 17.7% to a near 4-year low of €1.02 on a single trade of 1,447 shares.

The RF MGS Index erased most of Tuesday's uplift as it fell by 0.54% to 900.489 points.

The widely anticipated US Producer Price Inflation (‘PPI’) data showed that inflation remained elevated.

The annual PPI for November was at 7.4%, which although well below the levels seen during the last twelve months, was still higher-than-expected. The data also showed that inflation became more widespread as the core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, was also above expectations. Meanwhile in the UK, the government announced extensive reforms aimed to allow its financial services sector to operate with more flexibility.

