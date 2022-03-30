The MSE Equity Price Index extended yesterday’s losses as it fell by a further 0.64% to an over 16-month low of 3,620.657 points. PG, GO and the ordinary shares or RS2 moved lower whilst MaltaPost plc added 1.9% to regain the €1.10 level across 4,320 shares. Meanwhile, four other companies ended the day unchanged. Overall trading activity in equities decreased to €0.19 million compared to €0.24 million yesterday.

Malta International Airport plc was the most actively traded equity today as it retained the €5.65 level on three deals totalling 26,954 shares having a market value of €0.15 million and representing 82% of today’s total value of equities traded.

Also among the large companies by market value, HSBC Bank Malta plc (15,337 shares) and Bank of Valletta plc (7,316 shares) closed unchanged at €0.83 and €0.77 respectively.

Three deals totalling 2,002 shares left the share price of International Hotel Investments plc at the €0.60 level.

Low trading activity also took place in GO plc and the ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc. GO eased by 3% to an over six-weeks low of €3.18 whilst RS2 fell to €1.60 – the lowest level since July 2019.

PG plc retracted by 2.6% back to the €2.24 level across 3,614 shares.

Yesterday, Hili Properties plc announced that it acquired a 7,863 sqm shopping centre located in Riga, Latvia, for a total consideration of €20 million. The property, which is built on 21,580 sqm of land, is situated in one of Riga’s most densely populated residential areas. Moreover, the shopping centre has been operational for fifteen years and has the benefit of an anchor tenant as well as other successful retail operators. Following this acquisition, the property portfolio of Hili Properties increased to a total value of €155 million spread over 98,000 sqm of leasable area across 24 properties.

The RF MGS Index continued to trend lower as it slipped by a further 0.34% to 1,018.264 points – the lowest level since December 2013 – as the 10-year German Bund yield surged to an over 4-year high of 0.72%.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

