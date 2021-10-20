The MSE Equity Price Index recorded its fifth consecutive decline on Wednesday as it fell by 0.29% to 3,882.583 points. Lombard, MIDI and Malita ended lower while three other equities remained unchanged. Overall trading activity was muted at only €0.01 million.

MIDI plc dropped by 6.1% to the €0.40 level on a single deal of 5,000 shares.

Also in the property sector, Malita Investments plc ended 2.4% lower at the €0.82 level across two trades totalling 3,000 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc declined by 5.7% to the €1.98 level on a single trade totalling 2,500 shares.

Also in the retail banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc traded flat at the €0.88 level as 2,000 shares changed hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc remained unchanged at the €0.80 level after failing to hold to an intraday high at €0.81 (+1.3%) across four deals totalling 2,495 shares.

A single trade of 134 shares left Malta Properties Company plc at the €0.57 level.

The RF MGS Index lost 0.27% to 1,080.546 points following notable increases in MGS yields, particularly for the longer-dated securities. Today, the Central Bank of Malta published an Economic Update which referred to improvements to the Business Conditions Index in September, however, overall economic activity remained below pre-pandemic levels. The annual inflation rate based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) stood at 0.7% in September, up from 0.4% in August. Elsewhere, the German Producer Price Index (PPI) surged by 14.2% from a year earlier, the sharpest increase in decades.

