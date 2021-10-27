The MSE Equity Price Index eased by 0.34% to 3,878.673 points as the declines in GO, IHI and RS2 outweighed the gain in HSBC. Meanwhile, MIA and MPC remained unchanged as overall trading activity amounted to €0.04 million.

GO plc lost 2.9% to the €3.30 level on two trades totalling 3,077 shares.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc retreated by 1.1% to the €1.73 level on a single deal of 2,858 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc ended 0.8% lower at the €0.605 level as 3,687 shares exchanged hands.

Today’s only positively performing equity, HSBC Bank Malta plc gained 1.3% to the €0.81 level on a single trade of 14,816 shares.

Also among the equities with a large market cap, Malta International Airport plc remained at the €6.10 level after recovering from an intraday low of €5.95 (-2.5%) on three deals totalling 1,560 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc traded flat at the €0.56 level on two trades totalling 4,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index remained practically unchanged at 1,081.930 points as the decline in short and medium term MGS prices was offset by the increase in longer term MGS prices. Similarly, the short-dated US bond yields increased to the highest level since March 2020 (bond prices fell) amid expectations of a continued high inflationary period.

On Tuesday, the European Central Bank published the bank lending survey results for the third quarter of this year. Banks reported a slight increase in demand for corporate and housing loans in line with improved consumer confidence and the low level of interest rates. In addition, banks reported that the ECB’s purchase programmes continued to have a positive impact on their liquidity positions and market financing conditions but continued to constrain their net interest income.

