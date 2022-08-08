MSE Equity Price Index opens the week lower

The MSE Equity Price Index trended marginally lower as the declines in BOV, IHI and GO offset the gains in HSBC, APS and PG. Meanwhile, four other companies closed the day unchanged as overall trading activity in equities amounted to €0.11 million.

International Hotel Investments plc dropped by 3.4% to the €0.72 level on a single deal of 20,000 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, GO plc slid by 1.3% back to the €3.00 level on a total of 16,000 shares. GO is due to publish its interim financial results tomorrow.

Bank of Valletta plc eased by 1.1% to €0.86 on nine deals totalling 13,249 shares.

Within the same segment, HSBC Bank Malta plc moved 0.7% higher to the €0.765 level across 14,953 shares.

APS Bank plc added by 1.5% to the €0.66 level on low volumes.

The other positive performing equity today was PG plc as it gained 0.9% to recapture the €2.14 level on 6,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc held on to the €5.95 level across 806 shares.

Mapfre Middlesea plc traded flat at the €1.70 level across 1,315 shares.

In the property sector, Malta Properties Company plc (5,000 shares) and Main Street Complex plc (3,000 shares) stayed at €0.52 and €0.40 respectively.

The RF MGS Index dropped by 0.35% to 958.312 points as the robust jobs data published in the US last Friday is leading to higher expectations of another 75-basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September. Meanwhile, the US Senate passed a multi-billion package aimed to address issues including climate change, tax, and healthcare with a view of also tackling high inflation.

