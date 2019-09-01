The MSE Equity Price Index opened the month of September in negative territory as it dropped by 1.21% to an over three-month low of 4,739.688 points.

The sharp decline was mostly driven by MIA and FIMBank whilst a further four shares ended lower. Meanwhile, only Tigné Mall trended higher whilst another four companies closed the day unchanged.

Malta International Airport plc was the worst performing equity today with a drop of 6% back to the €7.00 level on a total of 11,148 shares.

FIMBank plc plummeted by 5.9% to the USD0.64 level across 36,580 shares.

Within the same segment, Bank of Valletta plc eased 0.4% to the €1.12 level on eleven deals totalling 53,470 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc continued to trade within a tight range as the equity retracted to the €0.525 level (-0.9%) albeit on just 5,800 shares.

Low trading activity also took place in Plaza Centres plc which lost 1% to end the day at €1.01.

Malta Properties Company plc dropped 2.2% to the €0.665 level across 15,950 shares.

Conversely, Tigné Mall plc surged 5.1% to regain the €0.93 level across two deals totalling 16,129 shares. Shareholders as at the close of trading on 10 September 2019 will receive a net interim dividend of €0.0131 per share. Last Friday, Tigné Mall published its 2019 interim results revealing a marginal improvement in net profit on the back of an increase in rental revenue as well as additional contribution from the car park.

Meanwhile, MIDI plc retained the €0.64 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €0.61 (-4.7%). A total of 80,500 shares changed hands.

Trident Estates plc (10,520 shares) and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (1,941 shares) traded unchanged at €1.90 and €10.30 respectively. Trident is due to publish its July interim results on 18 September 2019 while Farsons will publish its July interim financial statements on 25 September.

A single deal of just 2,199 shares left the equity of GO plc at the €4.42 level.

The RF MGS Index erased some of last Friday’s decline as it rebounded by 0.08% to 1,181.708 points. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area slipped amid lingering uncertainties over US-China trade relations as well as disappointing German manufacturing PMI data for the month of August.

www.rizzofarrugia.com

Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.