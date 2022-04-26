The MSE equity price index moved higher for the fourth consecutive trading session as it added a further 0.3% to 3,601.330 points. The uplifts in the share prices of GO and IHI outweighed the declines in BOV, MIA and BMIT. Meanwhile, Mapfre Middlesea and MPC closed unchanged as overall trading activity amounted to €0.04 million.

GO plc advanced by 4.4% to the €3.32 level on two deals totalling 1,570 shares.

The only other positive performing equity today – International Hotel Investments plc – surged by 5.3% to regain the 60c level albeit on just 1,000 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc shed 2.5% to the 78c level on six trades totalling 19,415 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, Malta International Airport plc dropped by 1.7% back to the €5.90 level on 1,000 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc extended yesterday’s drop as it declined by a further 1.2% to the 48c level across 10,972 shares.

Mapfre Middlesea plc (3,000 shares) and Malta Properties Company plc (2,120 shares) traded flat at €2 and 51c respectively.

On Monday, Main Street Complex plc published its results for the 2021 financial year. The company reported an improved performance with net profits increasing to €0.24 million compared to €0.14 million in the previous financial year reflecting a general upturn in business following the significant disruptions experienced during the peak of the pandemic. Shareholders as at close of trading on May 4 will be entitled to receive a final net dividend of 1c243 per share.

The RF MGS Index remained virtually unchanged at 999.263 points as the minimal gains in prices for medium-term MGS were offset by the declines at the longer end of the yield curve. Developments taking place in Ukraine continued to dominate headlines as Russia’s foreign minister warned that there is a “real” and “serious” danger that the conflict escalates into a nuclear exchange. In parallel, explosions also occurred in Transnistria which is a Russian-controlled breakaway region of Moldova bordering Ukraine. Elsewhere, China’s central bank said that it might increase its support to the economy if the pandemic-induced lockdowns jeopardise growth.

Today, the Treasury announced the issue of €130 million in new Malta Government Stocks subject to an overallotment option of an additional sum up to a maximum of €100 million. The three MGS are: (i) the 1.70% MGS 2028 (IV); (ii) the 2.10% MGS 2032 (IV); and the 2.60% MGS 2047 (I). Applications in the form of sealed bids (auction) for amounts of a minimum of €500,000 nominal and in multiples of €100,000 thereafter must be lodged on May 4.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

