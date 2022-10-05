The MSE Equity Price Index moved higher for the fourth consecutive trading session as it advanced by 0.21% to 3,656.273 points. The gain reflects the upsurge in the share price of VBL which offset the drop in HSBC whilst GO and Farsons closed unchanged. Trading activity in equities improved to €0.11 million compared to €0.03 million on Tuesday.

VBL plc rallied by 20.4% to recapture the €0.26 level albeit on trivial volumes.

Two deals totalling 3,032 shares left the share price of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc at the €7.95 level.

Likewise, GO plc remained at the €2.96 level across 13,600 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, HSBC Bank Malta plc retracted by 0.7% to the €0.745 level on a total of 62,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index erased some of yesterday’s sharp uplift as it dropped by 0.41% to 882.797 points. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area resumed their upward trend despite fresh data showing sharper contractions in purchasing managers’ activity across the single currency block. Meanwhile, OPEC+ members reached an agreement to reduce production by more than expected with a view of shoring up the price of oil.

