The MSE Equity Price Index moved lower for the fourth consecutive trading session as it slipped by a further 0.18% to 3,679.448 points. The declines in the share prices of IHI, Lombard, and the preference shares of RS2 outweighed the gains in four other companies whilst AX Real Estate and Farsons closed unchanged. Overall trading activity in equities improved to €0.14 million compared to €0.11 million yesterday.

The preference shares of RS2 Software plc dropped by 6.3% back to the €1.50 level on a total of 11,450 shares.

A single deal of 5,000 shares forced the share price of International Hotel Investments plc to move 4% lower to the €0.72 level.

The other negative performing equity was Lombard Bank Malta plc as it retracted by 2.6% to the €1.85 level on 3,379 shares.

Within the same segment, APS Bank plc rebounded by 1.5% to regain the €0.66 level across 50,475 shares. The Bank is due to publish its interim results on 28 July.

Malta International Airport plc trended 0.8% higher to recapture the €6.00 level across 4,150 shares. MIA is due to publish its interim results on 27 July.

Also among the large companies by market value, GO plc added 0.7% to the €3.02 level on volumes totalling 8,150 shares. Yesterday, GO announced that it entered into an agreement pursuant to which it will increase its shareholding interest in Cablenet Communications Systems plc (which is GO’s subsidiary in Cyprus) to 70.22% from 63.38% for a total consideration of €5.75 million. The agreement also gives GO the options to acquire the remaining equity in Cablenet in the next three years.

Santumas Shareholdings plc rallied strongly to the €1.48 level albeit on trivial volumes.

Meanwhile, a single deal of 25,890 shares left the share price of AX Real Estate plc at the €0.55 level.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc also traded flat at the €7.45 level across 2,101 shares.

The RF MGS Index extended its recent pullback as it eased by a further 0.09% to 937.472 points. Ahead of tomorrow’s ECB monetary policy meeting, investor sentiment in Europe continued to be dominated by the uncertainties related to the continent’s energy crisis as well as the political developments in Italy.

