Following the drop of 12.4% recorded in 2020, the MSE Equity Price Index eased by a further 4.5% during the past 12 months as most companies ended the year in negative territory. Moreover, 2021 was characterised by the very low volume of trading activity in equities as only €32.5 million worth of shares changed hands – the lowest level since 2009.

International Hotel Investments plc was the best performing equity during today’s trading session as it surged by 8.8% to the €0.62 level across five deals totalling 25,500 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, Malta International Airport plc rallied by 5.3% to regain the €6.00 level on 1,025 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc rose by 6% to the €1.95 level albeit on shallow volumes.

A single deal of 1,000 shares pushed the share price of Tigné Mall plc 7.1% higher to the €0.75 level.

Also in the property sector, Plaza Centres plc gained 3.3% to the €0.93 level across 16,250 shares.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc moved 1.2% higher to the €1.74 level on six deals totalling 14,505 shares.

Also in the technology segment, BMIT Technologies plc edged 0.4% higher to recapture the €0.48 level on 22,500 shares.

Mapfre Middlesea plc added 1.8% to the €2.30 level on low volumes.

Elsewhere, Bank of Valletta plc held on to the €0.90 level after recovering from an intraday low of €0.87 (-3.3%) on volumes totalling 37,849 shares.

LifeStar Insurance plc traded flat at the €0.50 level across 1,000 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc dropped by 1.5% to the €9.65 level after partially recovering from an intraday low of €8.00 (-18.4%). A total of 1,550 shares traded.

The RF MGS Index declined by 0.39% to the lowest level since August 2014 at 1,076.036 points. During 2021, the Index shed almost 5% – representing the sharpest yearly drop since it was created at the end of 2008. Moreover, the RF MGS Index only performed positively in 2019 over the past five years despite the marked decrease in global bond yields throughout this period.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily

indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

www.rizzofarrugia.com