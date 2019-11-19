The MSE Equity Price Index fell by 0.62% to 4,812.729 points as six companies trended lower whilst another two traded unchanged on Tuesday.

Activity was mostly centred around MIDI plc which plunged by 5.8% to the €0.65 level on heightened activity totalling 162,600 shares having a market value of €0.11 million and representing just over 40% of the total value of equities traded.

In the banking sector, FIMBank plc lost 1.6% to the USD0.625 level across 61,850 shares whilst Bank of Valletta plc eased by 0.9% back to the €1.11 level albeit on trivial volumes.

RS2 Software plc also retracted by 0.9% to the €2.14 level after partially recovering from an intra-day low of €2.10 (-2.8%). A total of 12,000 shares changed hands.

Also among the large companies by market capitalisation, GO plc dropped by 1.4% to the €4.20 level on activity totalling 10,210 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc reversed yesterday’s gain as it moved back to the €0.515 level (-1%) across 85,000 shares.

Meanwhile, a single deal of just 1,500 shares left the equity of International Hotel Investments plc at the €0.85 level.

Tigné Mall plc retained the €0.90 level on light trading activity totalling 4,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s gain by a further 0.12% to 1,150.723 points despite the issuance of encouraging economic indicators in Europe showing robust demand for new motor vehicles to the highest level since 2009, as well as encouraging trends in Italian industrial activity.

