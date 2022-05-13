The MSE equity price index trended minimally higher to 3,711.207 points as the gains in RS2, BMIT and Malita offset the declines in MIA, BOV and GO. Meanwhile, HSBC Bank Malta plc stayed at the 79c level across 6,000 shares. Despite today’s uplift, the local equity benchmark still dropped by 2% over the past five days as several equities closed the week in negative territory.

GO plc was the most actively traded equity today as the share price dropped by a further 1.3% to the €3.10 level (the lowest since early December 2020) on a total of 11,600 shares having a market value of €0.04 million.

Despite this week announcing encouraging traffic results for the month of April, during today’s trading session the share price of Malta International Airport plc retracted by 1.7% back to the €5.70 level across 2,250 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc dropped by 1.1% to the 92c level albeit on trivial volumes.

Also among the large companies by market value, the ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc added 5.7% to the €1.66 level on volumes totalling 8,300 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc trended 0.4% higher to the 47c6 level across 14,000 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was Malita Investments plc with a gain of 8.2% to recapture the 79c level across 42,250 shares.

The RF MGS Index moved lower for the first time in four days as it eased by 0.02% to 991.640 points. Developments related to the war in Ukraine continued to dominate headlines as Russia said that it would be “forced to take retaliatory steps” to “stop threats to its national security” after Finland indicated its readiness to join NATO. In parallel, gas prices in Europe increased substantially after Russia introduced sanctions on European energy companies – a day after Ukraine shut a major pipeline carrying gas from Russia to Europe. Meanwhile, as the US Senate overwhelmingly voted to give Jerome Powell a second term at the helm of the Federal Reserve, the central bank chairman warned that the Federal Reserve’s actions aimed at bringing down inflation will likely “cause some pain” in terms of strength of the labour market and economic growth.

