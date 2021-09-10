Here's how the Malta Stock Market ended on Friday.

The MSE Equity Price Index extended yesterday’s gains by a further 0.67% to 3,931.185 points on the back of the gains in BOV, Harvest, Malta Properties, RS2 and Santumas. Meanwhile, four other equities closed unchanged as overall trading activity eased to €0.14 million.

Malta Properties Company plc surged by 3.8% to the €0.55 level across three trades totalling 8,500 shares.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc climbed by 2.9% to regain the €1.80 level on five deals totalling 5,800 shares.

In the retail banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc added 2.3% and return to the €0.90 level across heightened activity totalling 41,260 shares.

A single trade of 10,000 shares pushed Harvest Technology plc 2% higher to the €1.53 level.

Santumas Shareholding plc was today’s best performer with an increase of 46.7% to the €1.10 level across four deals totalling 15,839 shares.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc closed unchanged at the €6.00 level across 4,535 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc traded flat at the €0.49 level on five deals totalling 42,100 shares.

BMIT’s parent company, GO plc remained at the €3.40 level on three deals totalling 1,695 shares.

Similarly, PG plc remained rooted to the €2.44 level across two trades totalling 2,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index rebounded strongly with a 0.42% uplift to 1,094.936 points following yesterday’s ECB decision to slow down the pace of net asset purchases of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme in response to improved economic and financial conditions.

ECB president Christine Lagarde clarified that the banks strategy is that of only adjusting its pace and not to end its bond-buying programme.

Meanwhile in the US, producer prices increased more than expected in August, boosted by the eight consecutive increase in service costs and a notable increase in food prices.