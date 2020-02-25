The MSE Equity Price Index erased some of yesterday’s sharp decline as it advanced by 0.58% to 4,633.816 points.

A substantial portion of today’s trading activity took place in the equity of MIA.

The slight upturn in MIA coupled with the gains in IHI and HSBC, outweighed the drop in PG. Meanwhile, RS2, BMIT and Medserv closed unchanged as overall trading volumes contracted to a total of €0.28 million.

Trading in Malta International Airport plc remained volatile as the equity traded in the €6.50 to €6.85 range before settling 1.5% higher at the €6.65 level across 17,160 shares having a market value of €0.11 million. Tomorrow, the airport operator is due to publish its 2019 full-year financial results. The Directors will also consider the payment of a final dividend.

Also among the large companies, HSBC Bank Malta plc added 0.9% to regain the €1.07 level on two deals totalling 20,000 shares. Shareholders as at close of trading on 5 March will be entitled to receive a final net dividend of €0.014 per share.

International Hotel Investments plc recovered almost 4% compared to yesterday’s plunge of 5% as the equity moved to the €0.79 level albeit on light volumes.

Conversely, PG plc slid 1.5% to the €1.97 level across 26,170 shares.

Meanwhile, RS2 Software plc remained at the €2.50 level across 15,953 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc also closed the day flat at the €0.525 level across 92,374 shares. The company is due to publish its 2019 full-year results on 12 March. The Directors will also consider recommending a dividend. In the Prospectus dated 7 January 2019, the final dividend for the 2019 financial year was estimated at €0.0216 per share.

A single deal of 3,600 shares left the equity of Medserv plc at the €1.03 level.

The RF MGS Index trended lower for the first time in four days as it eased by 0.06% to 1,156.538 points. Developments across international financial markets remained overshadowed by the agitation regarding the effects of the spread of coronavirus as its repercussions are now translating into a number of lower economic and financial projections.