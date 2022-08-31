The MSE equity price index advanced by 1.28% to 3,614.889 points reflecting the gains in eight shares while another two companies closed the day unchanged. Overall trading activity in equities improved to €0.41 million compared to just €0.03 million on Tuesday.

Bank of Valletta plc surged by 4.9% to recapture the 86c level on a total of 16,129 shares.

Within the same segment, HSBC Bank Malta plc moved 4.2% higher to the 75c level across 80,804 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, GO plc rose by 1.3% to the €3.04 level on four deals totalling 25,000 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was the most actively traded equity on Wednesday as it moved 2% higher to the €7.75 level on two deals totalling 11,512 shares having a market value of €0.09 million.

Four deals totalling 69,341 shares lifted the share price of MaltaPost plc 3.8% higher to the €1.10 level.

PG plc added 1.9% to the €2.20 level across 14,854 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc climbed 6.9% to the 54c level on a total of 10,000 shares.

Also in the property sector, Malita Investments plc gained 0.6% to the 78c level after opening at a low of 76c (-1.9%). A total of 65,000 shares changed hands.

Hili Properties plc traded flat at the 24c level across four deals totalling 43,234 shares.

On Tuesday, Hili Properties published its interim financial statements showing a marked increase in revenues and EBITDA largely reflecting the initial contributions from the recently acquired properties located in Lithuania and Latvia.

In their commentary, the directors explained that despite the prevailing global macroeconomic challenges, Hili Properties continues to own a solid portfolio of real assets which provide strong cash flows. The company remains committed to the execution of its strategy and grow its portfolio of assets responsibly and sustainably.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc held on to the €1.37 level albeit on trivial volumes.

On Wednesday, Santumas Shareholdings plc published its annual report for the financial year ended April 30, 2021. The company generated investment income of €0.34 million but recorded a net loss of €0.48 million from its investments and property portfolio reflecting adverse movements in the fair value of assets. Overall, Santumas Shareholdings posted a net loss of €0.38 million.

The RF MGS Index gained 0.05% to 920.883 points despite the continued uptick in eurozone sovereign bond yields with the 10-year German Bund yield reaching a two-month high of 1.57%.

On the economic front, inflation across the single currency block increased by more than expected to a new record of 9.1%. The surge in prices included the impact of high energy prices as well as increases in industrial goods, food products as well as services.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

www.rizzofarrugia.com