The MSE Equity Price Index on Tuesday erased some of Monday's drop as it rebounded by 0.24% to 3,703.390 points. The gains in five companies offset the decline in the share price of AX Real Estate whilst HSBC and MIA closed the day unchanged. Trading activity in equities improved to €0.12 million compared to €0.08 million yesterday.

Malta Properties Company plc was the best performing equity on Tuesday as it rallied by almost 9% to the €0.55 level across 25,000 shares.

Also in the property segment, VBL plc advanced by 3.2% to the €0.258 level on a total of 20,000 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc (20,350 shares) and International Hotel Investments plc (1,300 shares) moved higher by less than 1% to €0.785 and €0.765 respectively.

The other positive performing equity today was FIMBank plc as it added 1.9% to recapture the USD0.21 level on a total of 127,884 shares.

In contrast, AX Real Estate plc shed 8.3% back to the €0.55 level across 95,000 shares.

Elsewhere, a single deal of just 250 shares left the share price of Malta International Airport plc at the €6.00 level.

HSBC Bank Malta plc stayed at the €0.78 level across 6,650 shares.

The RF MGS Index trended lower for the third consecutive day as it eased by a further 0.14% to a fresh multi-year low of 991.770 points. The yield on ten-year US Treasuries reached an over 3-year high of 3% ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting during which it is widely expected that the central bank will raise interest rates by 50 basis points.