The MSE Equity Price Index added 0.42% to a one-week high of 4,810.355 points on Tuesday as sharp uplifts in BOV and Farsons outweighed the declines in GO, MIDI and Malita. Meanwhile, several equities closed the day unchanged on light volumes.

Bank of Valletta plc climbed 2.8% to regain the €1.12 level (the highest since late July 2019) across 41,620 shares.

Similarly, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc surged 3% to a five-week high of €10.30 on four deals totalling 1,490 shares.

In contrast, MIDI plc shed 3% back to the €0.64 level across 77,900 shares.

Within the same segment, Malita Investments plc eased by 0.6% to the €0.85 level albeit on just 4,000 shares.

The other negative performing equity today was GO plc which dropped by 0.4% to the €4.46 level on volumes of 3,100 shares.

Among the large caps, HSBC Bank Malta plc retained the €1.50 level on heightened activity totalling 113,214 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc also closed flat at the €2.28 level on trivial volumes.

A further three equities ended the day unchanged on low trading activity – namely Grand Harbour Marina plc (€0.70), Trident Estates plc (€1.90) and RS2 Software plc (€1.92).

GHM announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider and approve the half-yearly report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019.

Similarly, Trident announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on 18 September to consider and approve the interim financial statements as at 31 July 2019. Tomorrow, RS2 is scheduled to publish its interim financial results.

BMIT Technologies plc (24,000 shares) and Malta International Airport plc (1,783 shares) traded flat at €0.53 and €7.50 respectively.

Five deals totalling 51,209 shares left the equity of Tigné Mall plc at the €0.885 level. The company is due to publish its interim financial statements on 30 August. The Directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s gain as it added a further 0.14% to 1,178.015 points. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area drifted lower despite some emerging hopes that the US and China might resume trade negotiations again in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the political situation in Italy remained uncertain ahead of the end of the deadline for the formation of a new government.

www.rizzofarrugia.com