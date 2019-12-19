The MSE Equity Price Index halted its recent downward trend on Thursday as the index rebounded strongly with a 0.9% increase to a two-week high of 4,642.305 points. Gains in BOV, HSBC, PG and Mapfre outweighed the declines in IHI and MaltaPost whilst a further three companies closed the day flat. Meanwhile, trading activity contracted to €0.21 million.

Bank of Valletta plc rose by 2.4% to return to the €1.05 level across 6,200 shares. Yesterday the bank announced that it now expects to raise the additional Tier 1 Capital in in 2020 as preparatory work on this issue is still ongoing. Meanwhile, earlier today BOV announced that the Court of Appeal delivered a judgement whereby it upheld the appeals it had filed on a number of cases in relation to claims made by La Valette Multi Manager Property Fund.

In the same sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc surged 5.9% to return to the €1.25 level across weak volumes of 2,500 shares.

PG plc climbed 1.7% to the €1.83 level on activity of 7,600 shares. Yesterday, PG published its Interim Financial Report which covered the six months ended 31 October 2019.

Profitability amounted to €5.3 million which represented a 28.3% increase over the same period in the previous year. This is mainly reflective of the first full 6-month period of the enlarged ZARA store in Sliema and continued growth in PAVI and PAMA.

The financial position of the Group remained strong which enables the company to seek further growth opportunities. Going forward the directors have stated that they are cautiously optimistic that the Group will deliver results in the second half of its financial year which are not inferior to those recorded in the comparable period in the previous financial year ended 31 April 2019.

Mapfre Middlesea plc added 0.9% to the €2.16 level across 3,529 shares.

Among the negative performing equities, International Hotel Investments plc declined a further 0.7% to the €0.76 level across 12,252 shares.

Meanwhile, a single trade of 2,500 shares saw the equity of MaltaPost plc decline by 0.8% to the €1.30 level. Tomorrow, MaltaPost is expected to publish its full year results for the year ended 30 September 2019.

BMIT Technologies plc held onto the €0.515 level across 22,800 shares.

Similarly, Malta International Airport remained at the €6.90 level across 6,485 shares.

RS2 Software plc ended the day unchanged after recovering from an intra-day low of €2.10 (-1.8%) across heightened activity with 52,037 shares changing hands.

The RF MGS Index fell to a 2-week low as the index dropped by 0.53% to 1,143.649 points. The increase in yields reflects the upswing in eurozone yields yesterday following the publication of inflation data which met market expectations and subsequently gained momentum as long-term inflation expectations reached their highest levels since September.

Wednesday's rally extended to Thursday as the benchmark 10-Year German Bund yield hit a six month high of -0.208% before easing to -0.223% following comments made by European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Mr Pailo Gentiloni, who stated that low-debt EU countries should spend more to boost economic growth rates when high-debt countries save to shore up public finances as Euro Zone growth could remain stuck at 1% for longer.

Also on Thursday, the Bank of England maintained its dovish stance as it voted by a majority of 7-2 to hold bank rates steady at 0.75% as policymakers took a wait-and-see approach following last week’s election results and the possible implications on Brexit. Meanwhile U.K GDP forecasts for Q4 2019 were cut to +0.1% from the November forecast of +0.2% reflecting the weakening of economic conditions shown in recent data.

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump became only the third president in US history to be impeached by the House of Representatives over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Proceedings now move to trial in the Senate. Votes from two-thirds of the Senate are required to convict Trump and remove him from office. However, the chances of securing such a backing for impeachment, which would need to include at least 20 Republican votes, are considered to be minimal at this point.

The Malta Stock Exchange today confirmed the listing of the two new bonds of AX Group plc, namely €15 million nominal 3.25% bonds 2026 and €10 million nominal 3.75% bonds 2029. Trading in these bonds is permissible as from tomorrow.

