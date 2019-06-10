The MSE Equity Total Return Index broke the recent negative trend by registering an increment of 1.257 per cent to close at 9,881.208 points. A total of 20 equities were active, seven of which gained ground and eight declined.

In the food and beverage industry, three trades in which a total of 1,900 shares exchanged hands, pushed Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) up by a staggering 14.13 per cent, to close at €10.50. This made up for the previous week’s decline of 12.4 per cent which occurred over a similar low turnover.

Elsewhere, the most liquid equity – Bank of Valletta plc, also appreciated after adjusting for the allocation of bonus shares which took place during the week. The equity traded on 69 occasions, for a total turnover of €253,300, and closed 0.4 per cent up at €1.26. Last Friday, the bank formally informed the preferred applicants about the Bank of Valletta plc 3.75% Unsecured Subordinated Bonds 2026 - 2031. The preferred applicants are the previous bond holders of the Bank’s bonds which matured this year, the Bank’s shareholders and the employees. This issue requires a minimum application of €25,000. Potential investors should note that these bonds are considered as a complex instrument and therefore not appropriate for all retail investors.

The sole other active banking industry component, HSBC Bank Malta plc, registered a slight drop of 0.61 per cent over 12 deals worth a total of €33,700. The price of the equity at the end of last Friday’s session read €1.62.

Last Tuesday, MIDI plc held its Annual General Meeting, in which all the Ordinary Resolutions on the agenda were approved, including that of a final net dividend of €0.008 per share. The equity featured in four trades, in which a total of 23,700 shares were exchanged. These trades yielded a 1.67 per cent appreciation, to close at €0.61.

Also in the property sector, Malta Properties Company plc registered a 0.79 per cent drop in price, to close at €0.63 – over 13 trades worth a total of €25,870. Last Tuesday, all the Ordinary Resolutions on the agenda were approved during the Company’s Annual General Meeting. Among the resolutions, was the approval of a net dividend of €0.01 per share.

Plaza Centres plc also registered a drop – this time of 1.50 per cent, to close at €0.985. The equity traded three times over thin volume.

The 1.5% Malta Government Stocks 2027(I) registered the largest gain of 2.4 per cent, to close at €108.54. Out of the 24 active issues 19 gained ground

MaltaPost plc ranked second in the list of gainers, as an increase of 5.71 per cent was registered in the price per share, to close at €1.48 – a year-to-date high. The equity traded on six occasions, in which a total of 8,712 shares changed hands. The Company has in the past publicly intimated its interest in pursuing an involvement in the insurance sector. In this regard, MaltaPost announced that it has entered into an agreement with APS Bank plc, Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd and GasanMamo Insurance Limited to form a limited liability company which, subject to the relevant regulatory approvals, would be registered as an insurance company to carry out the business of life insurance. Each participant will hold twenty-five per cent of the equity of the proposed company. The Company considers this development as positively significant, and one that stands to benefit all the Company’s stakeholders, not least the community at large.

In the telecommunications sector, GO plc closed the week at the €4.58 price level – a gain of 1.78 per cent week-on-week. This level marks a near seven-week high. A total of 18 deals generated a total turnover of €81,115.

BMIT Technologies plc declined by 0.91 per cent to the €0.545 price level, over 11 deals worth a total of €23,637. Last Tuesday, the company announced that it will be holding an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 6 to discuss and seek approval of the acquisition of the immovable property constructed on two plots of land, known as plot 55 and 56, in Triq Manwel Borg Gauci corner with Triq Luigi Maria Galea in Tal-Handaq, Qormi by BMIT Technologies p.l.c. or BMIT Limited or any other subsidiary of the Company at a price of €4,000,000.

International Hotel Investments plc registered a price appreciation of 3.66 per cent, to close at €0.85 – over eight deals worth slightly less than €9,500. Last Thursday, all the Resolutions on the agenda were approved during Annual General Meeting. Among the resolutions, a net dividend of €0.02 per share was approved.

Malta International Airport plc’s equity closed the week in negative territory, as it traded on 14 occasions in which 25,350 shares changed ownership. The decline was that of 0.67 per cent, as it closed at €7.45.

Elsewhere, Mapfre Middlesea plc gained 1.82 per cent and Main Street Complex plc declined by 3.17 per cent – having both traded on three separate occasions, to close at the €2.24 and €0.61 price levels respectively.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, registered an over six-week low, as the equity declined by 3.66 per cent over thin volume, to close at €1.58.

Medserv plc registered a turnover just over €9,100 spread over three trades, as the equity depreciated by 0.88 per cent, to close at €1.12.

Five other equities, namely; Malita Investments plc, RS2 Software plc, Santumas Shareholdings plc, Tigne Mall plc and Trident Estates plc, were all active but closed unchanged at €0.855, €1.40, €1.69, €0.91 and €1.78 respectively.

Sovereign debt was once again in the green, as gains were registered, especially in the longer-dated issues. MSE MGS Total Return Index closed 0.79 per cent higher at 1,076.05. The 1.5% Malta Government Stocks 2027(I) registered the largest gain of 2.4 per cent, to close at €108.54. Meanwhile, out of the 24 active issues 19 gained ground, while only four closed in negative territory.

On the other hand, on the corporate debt front, a total of 42 issues were active, out of which 17 lost ground while 8 appreciated. The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index appreciated minimally by 0.18 per cent to close at 1,070.978 points.

This article which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The Company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a Member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. The Company is acting as co-sponsor to the Bank of Valletta plc, Bonds Issue referred to in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on Tel: 21224410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com