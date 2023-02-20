Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) Executive Chairman Joseph Portelli has been named Chairman of the Governance & Nominations Committee of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). The WFE is the trade association of publicly regulated stock, futures and options exchanges, as well as central counterparties (CCPs).

Portelli’s nomination to chair this committee is a prestigious announcement, both for the Exchange, as well as for Malta itself. This is even more so in the context of the current financial services market in which Malta is establishing itself as a shining light on the world stage.

Portelli has been serving as Executive Chairman of the MSE since 2015 and has over 38 years of experience within the financial industry in the US and in Malta where he was employed in various capacities. He was also chief investment officer and managing director of FMG Funds – an emerging markets specialist.

Beside his role as Executive Chairman of the MSE, he also sits on its Audit Committee. Since his appointment in 2015, he has founded and chairs various MSE-owned subsidiaries including the Malta Stock Exchange Institute (MSEI) amongst others. Portelli was also a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta and has taught courses at the Malta Institute of Accounting, and other institutions. In his new role, Portelli will oversee elections and advises the Board on governance matters.

Portelli commented: “It is an honour for both me and the Malta Stock Exchange to be associated with such a prestigious organisation as the WFE. This appointment shows that despite its size, Malta is a reputable and strong financial services centre, with a vibrant stock exchange at its core.”

The World Federation of Exchanges has over 70 members including the MSE. Its market operators are responsible for operating the key components of the financial world. It was founded in 1961 and is based in London, England.

The WFE boasts many global and well-known exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange Group, Deutsche Börse SE, the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the Cyprus Stock Exchange, and the Shanghai Futures Exchange, among many others.