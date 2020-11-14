The MSE Equity Total Return Index closed higher for the third consecutive week, as it closed 5% higher at 7,470.616. A total of 18 equities were active, 11 of which headed north while another five closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover amounted to €1.2 million, generated across 207 transactions.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) shares jumped by a whopping 14% as the equity closed the week at €5.25. During the week the equity traded at a three-month-high of €5.40 and a weekly low of €4.80.

MIA shares were the most liquid, as increased hopes of a possible vaccine in the coming months, improved investors’ sentiment towards tourism and hospitality related equities. A total of 41 deals involving 53,973 shares generated a total weekly turnover of €275,952.

On Wednesday, MIA announced October’s traffic results and the financial results for the first nine months of 2020. In October, the airport welcomed 110,346 passengers, bringing the year-to-date traffic up to 1,661,700 passenger movements. This translates into a drop of 73.8% when compared to the same period of the last year.

Total revenue generated between January and September 2020 amounted to €24.9 million, equivalent to a 67.7% drop from the previous year’s figure over the same comparable period. Profit before tax stood at a negative €1.4 million versus a €42 million profit recorded during the same period of 2019.

The aviation industry has now entered the winter period, which is expected to be more challenging. MIA is confident that the financial resilience amassed over the past decade, together with the right team of employees, has put it in a good position to continue facing COVID-related challenges and eventually emerge from this crisis.

MIA also held its 28th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday. The financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and the directors’ and auditors’ report thereon as set out in the annual report, were approved. During the meeting, a final gross dividend of €0.046 per share (net €0.03) which represents a payment of €4,059,000 was also considered and approved.

The banking sector also enjoyed a strong week, as all three active equities closed in the green. HSBC Bank Malta plc registered a total turnover of €270,033 as 369,650 shares were spread over 35 deals. The banking equity reached a weekly high of €0.79 on Tuesday but closed at €0.75 – equivalent to a positive 5.6% change in price.

Its peer, Bank of Valletta plc, was up by nearly 9%, as it reached the €0.93 price level. During the week the banking equity traded between a low of €0.86 and a high of €0.94. This was the result of 31 deals involving 119,946 shares.

Similarly, FIMBank plc ended the week 3. 5% higher at $0.30, as 194,609 shares were spread across four transactions.

On Wednesday, Lombard Bank Malta plc announced that the Annual General Meeting shall be held on December 2, 2020. The audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and the directors’ and auditors’ reports thereon shall be received and, if thought fit, approved.

No trading activity was recorded during the week.

Turnover in RS2 Software plc doubled to €145,775 when compared to the previous week. The equity traded at a weekly high of €2.16 but ended the week at €2.08 – translating into a 1% increase. A total of 71,534 shares changed hands over 18 deals.

Telecommunications company GO plc¸ was up by 3.5%, as 36,866 shares were spread across 18 transactions. The equity closed €0.10 higher at €3.00. Similarly, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, closed 4.3% higher at €0.484, as it traded twice over 25,000 shares on Tuesday.

The best performance was recorded by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, as it reached the €8.30 level during yesterday’s final trading minutes. During the week a total of 12 deals involving 4,157 shares pushed the price up by 23% to a 24-week-high-price.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc lost 1.1%, as it traded twice over 5,500 shares. The equity closed at €1.88.

Harvest Technology plc recorded a positive 1.4% movement in price, as three deals involving 7,900 shares were executed. The equity closed at €1.48.

Two deals involving 1,520 International Hotel Investments plc shares pushed the price higher by 2.7% to €0.575.

MaltaPost plc headed the list of fallers, as it closed at €1.05 – equivalent to an 11% drop. Three deals involving 3,000 shares were executed.

In the property sector, Malita Investments plc was the only positive performer, as it closed 1.1% higher at €0.90. Trident Estates plc was also active but closed unchanged at €1.51. Meanwhile, the other three active equities lost ground.

On Wednesday, Tigne’ Mall plc traded three times over 21,000 shares, to close 5.7% lower at €0.75.

Malta Properties Company plc lost 4%, as 205,630 shares change ownership over 19 deals, to close at €0.48. Similarly, seven deals involving 21,334 MIDI plc shares dragged the price lower by 5.3% to €0.322.

Three deals involving 5,500 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares did not impact the equity’s previous closing price of €1.97.

On Monday, Plaza Centres plc announced that the company shall once again be offering its shareholders the opportunity to tender their shares to the company, if they so desire, at any price within a range of €0.90 to €0.95.

This price range has been reduced, in line with bids made in the last exercise, where the winning bid was closed at €0.92.5.

The maximum number of shares that it will acquire from shareholders as part of the auction process already announced is 1,000,000 shares. Once accepted any shares tendered shall be traded on the Malta Stock Exchange for value on November 19, 2020.

The equity was not active during the week.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by a further 0.2%, as it reached 1,128.75 points. A total of 16 issues were active, six of which closed higher while nine declined. The top performer was the 2.5% MGS 2036 (I), as it traded 1.6% higher at €128.00. On the other hand, the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) closed 5.3% lower at €125.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index lost ground as it closed 0.3% lower at 1,078.94 points. Out of 49 active issues, 17 advanced while another 19 traded lower. The 4% International Hotel Investments plc Unsecured € 2026 was the best performer, as it closed 4.2% higher at €98.95. Conversely, the 6% Mediterranean Investments Holding plc Euro 2021 lost 5%, ending the week at €95.00.

In the Prospects MTF market, five issues were active. The 5.5% Testa Finance plc € Bonds 2029 was the most liquid and closed flat at €98.70.

