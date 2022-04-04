The MSE Equity Price Index opened the week in negative territory as it shed 0.79% to 3,605.662 points – the lowest level since November 2020. HSBC, GO and IHI trended lower whilst several other equities closed unchanged. Overall activity in equities eased to just €0.09 million compared to €0.12 million last Friday.

HSBC Bank Malta plc lost 3.6% to a near 5-month low of €0.80 on two deals totalling 15,000 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, International Hotel Investments plc retracted by 5% to the €0.57 level albeit on trivial volumes.

The other negative performing equity today was GO plc with a drop of 0.6% back to €3.28 level across 5,367 shares. Shareholders as at close of trading on 21 April will be entitled to receive a final net dividend of €0.09 per share.

GO’s data centre and IT managed subsidiary – BMIT Technologies plc – traded flat at the €0.50 level albeit on shallow volumes. Shareholders as at close of trading on 20 April will be entitled to receive a net dividend of €0.02497 per share.

Also in the technology sector, the ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc stayed at the €1.60 level on a total of 5,500 shares.

A single deal of 2,072 shares left the share price of Bank of Valletta plc at the €0.77 level.

Malta International Airport plc held on to the €5.70 level after opening at a low of €5.65 (-0.9%). A total of 7,300 shares changed hands. Today, MIA issued a press release whereby it welcomed the Government’s decision to further release travelling restrictions.

M&Z plc stayed at the €0.75 level on two deals totalling 4,000 shares.

Today, Harvest Technology plc announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Friday 8 April to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Board will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend. The equity remained inactive today.

The RF MGS Index moved higher for the second consecutive trading session as it advanced by a further 0.09% to 1,021.478 points. Investor sentiment across international financial markets continued to be dominated by the developments taking place in Ukraine as the European Union stated that it is working on imposing additional sanctions on Russia.

