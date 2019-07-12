The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned to positive territory last week, advancing by a marginal 0.08 per cent, to close at 9,769.838 points. Investor participation was higher than the previous week, as €1.2 million worth of shares traded across 204 transactions. A total of 19 equities were active, as the negative performance of eight equities was cancelled out by five equities which headed north.

One of the main drivers of the Index’s overall positive performance was Bank of Valletta plc, as the equity closed at its highest price since July 23, at €1.125.

However, the most liquid equity was its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, as it generated a turnover of €234,311 over 12 transactions.

Despite the activity, the share price closed unchanged at €1.50.

The only other active equity in the sector, Lombard Bank Malta plc registered just one deal of 1,000 shares at an unchanged price of €2.28.

Another major driver of the index’s performance was Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, which climbed 3 per cent to a price of €10.30, across seven deals of 2,019 shares.

On Wednesday, the company announced that a board meeting shall be held on September 25 to consider and approve the Group’s and Company’s Interim Accounts for the six-month period ended July 31, 2019.

Last Wednesday, the board of RS2 Software plc approved the interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2019.

The Group reported a profit before tax of €0.3 million, compared to €0.8 million during the same period last year.

During the week, the equity lost 0.52 per cent in value, closing at €1.91. A substantial turnover of €189,618 was generated over 36 deals.

Grand Harbour Marina plc traded flat at €0.70 over two deals of a combined 2,000 shares.

The board approved the half-yearly financial results. The group registered a profit before tax for the period ended June 30, 2019 of €0.3 million.

In the telecommunications sector, the price of GO plc was down 1.34 per cent to €4.42, as six transactions of 10,620 shares were executed.

Its spin-off, BMIT Technologies plc registered 10 trades of a combined 54,800 shares. However, no change was recorded to the closing price of €0.53.

International Hotel Investments plc traded 21 times, as 141,412 shares changed ownership. The outcome was a 1.33 per cent reduction in price, closing at €0.74.

Similarly, Malta International Airport plc was down 0.67 per cent to €7.45, as 9,772 shares changed hands over 16 trades.

The property sector registered mixed performances, as gainers and fallers in the sector amounted to three-apiece. The top performer was Tigné Mall plc, as it climbed 3.51 per cent to €0.885, over seven deals of 86,000 shares.

This performance was in anticipation of the publication of results on Friday after market close. The board approved the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30.

The company registered a profit before tax of €1.68 million versus that of €1.65 million during the same period last year.

Plaza Centres plc followed suit with a 3.03 per cent increase in price to €1.02. This was the outcome of eight deals of 52,550 shares.

Last Tuesday, the board of Trident Estates plc announced that a meeting shall be held on September 18 to consider and approve the company’s unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended July 31, 2019. The share price was down 1.04 per cent to €1.90 last week.

On Wednesday, Main Street Complex plc’s board approved the company’s interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

The company’s revenue increased to €395,865 when compared to its 2018 figure of €353,860, translating into a rise of 12 per cent.

In the same sector, Malta Properties Company plc climbed 1.49 per cent, as 17,175 shares traded over six transactions.

Conversely, MIDI plc was down 3.03 per cent to close the week at €0.64, as three deals of 99,100 shares were struck.

Malita Investments plc edged 0.59 per cent to €0.845. Traded volume amounted to 63,355 shares over eight deals.

In the retail sector, a couple of deals of 10,000 PG plc shares had no impact on the share price of €1.67. Last Thursday, during the board meeting, the Annual Report and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements as at April 30, 2019 were approved.

The group registered a profit before tax of €11.9 million when compared to that of €11 million during the same period last year.

The company’s Board of Directors announced that shareholders on the register of members as at September 24, 2019, are entitled to receive notice of the Annual General Meeting, whereby the effective date is set to be October 1, 2019.

At the end of the week, Medserv plc registered contrasting sessions, which cancelled each other out, as the share price closed unchanged at €1.20.

Last Friday, the board approved the financial results for the first half of 2019. A loss before tax of €1.1 million was registered after deducting the net finance costs.

During the same period last year, the group recorded a loss before tax of €2.6 million.

The group registered a turnover of €29.8 million, compared to €18.1 million during the same period last year.

Elsewhere, last Wednesday, the board of Santumas Shareholdings plc approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended April 30, 2019. Such statements shall be submitted for shareholders’ approval during the Annual General Meeting scheduled for October 11, 2019.

The company registered a profit before tax of €718,958, compared to last year when it generated a loss before tax of €82,597.

A 23 per cent increase in dividend income resulted from higher dividend pay-outs by the locally-listed Companies. Interest income has remained in line with that of last year.

The local sovereign debt market partially surrendered the previous week’s gain, as the MSE MGS Total Return Index was up 0.397 per cent to 1,139.509 points.

From the 19 active issues, gainers amounted to 13, while only six issues lost ground. The top performer was the longest-dated issue, the 2.4% MGS 2041(I), as it climbed 1.67% to €133.11.

In the local corporate debt market, 48 issues were active, of which 27 bonds headed north, while 11 traded lower. As a result, the MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index gained 0.581% to 1,081.79 points.

The top performer of the week was the 4.9% Gasan Finance € 2019-2021 issuance as it advanced 2.25% to close at €102.25.

