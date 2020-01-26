The MSE Equity Total Return Index was back in the red as it ended the week 0.579% down, at 9,469.298 points. A total of 19 equities were active, out of which four traded higher while another nine declined. A total turnover of €1.86 million was generated across 172 transactions.

In the banking industry, three equities were active. FIMBank plc headed the list of fallers within the industry and overall market alike, as six deals involving a total of 107,572 shares dragged the price 4.76% lower, to close at $0.60. Similarly, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) and HSBC Bank Malta plc also closed on the negative part of the spectrum.

The former traded between a high of €1.10 and a low of €1.06, to then close 1.38% down at €1.075, while the latter roamed between the €1.12 and €1.07 price limits, and subsequently closed at €1.08 – a 3.57% decline. Turnover in HSBC was almost half that of BOV, as 21 deals worth a total of €78,335 were recorded. On the other hand, BOV featured in 29 trades worth a total of €142,417.

Retail conglomerate PG plc was by far the most liquid equity, as 34 trades worth a total of €1.04 million pushed the price 7.57% higher, to close at €1.99. On the other hand, property company Trident Estates plc registered the best weekly performance despite trading only once on a turnover of less than €5,000. The equity appreciated by 14.19%, to close at €1.77.

In the same sector, MIDI plc, Malita Investments plc, Malta Properties Company plc and Tigne Mall plc were also active but experienced contrasting fortunes. Malta Properties Company plc was the sole equity from the lot to close in positive territory, as two deals worth a total of €4,346 generated a 4.62% price movement for the week, to close at €0.68. Contrarily, MIDI plc and Malita Investments plc both closed in the red. The former fell by 6% over 12 transactions –which saw a total of 75,385 shares change ownership, while the latter traded on three occasions with a combined turnover of €16,286 and experienced a 4.26% decline. The respective prices at Friday’s close of business read €0.47 and €0.90. Tigne Mall plc was the most liquid equity in the sector, but closed unchanged at €0.90.

New policy review launched by the European Central Bank

GO plc was another active equity which closed unchanged at €4.16. The equity traded only twice over slim volume. Its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc was active over three transactions worth a total of €17,228. This turnover yielded a negative outcome as the issue headed 0.95% south, to close at €0.52.

Malta International Airport plc was active over 22 deals involving 20,445 shares, resulting into a 1.45% loss, to close at €6.80. International Hotel Investments plc was another equity to close in the red, as two trades worth just less than a combined €12,000 resulted in a 0.61% drop in price to close the week at €0.81.

Food and beverage company Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) and RS2 Software plc in the technology sector experienced price movements which were almost exact opposites. SFC saw 545 shares exchange hands over three deals, to close 0.91% down at €10.90, while the software company traded on 12 occasions and closed 0.88% higher at €2.30. Elsewhere, Mapfre Middlesea plc, MaltaPost plc, Main Street Complex plc and Harvest Technology plc were all active but closed unchanged at €2.20, €1.35, €0.55 and €1.50 respectively.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index recouped some lost ground as a 0.074% appreciation was registered, to close at 1,081.041 points. A total of 48 issues were active of which 16 headed north, while another 14 closed in the opposite direction. The 6% International Hotel Investments plc € 2024 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 1.44% higher at €105.50. On the contrary, the 3.75% Tumas Investments plc Unsecured € 2027 declined by 1.45%, to close at €101.01.

On the Sovereign debt front, the MSE MGS Total Return Index rose by 0.74% to 1,120.314 points. Out of 20 active issues, all but five registered gains – reflecting the broader European bond market, as yields continued to head south. Such trajectory was further exacerbated last Thursday following a new policy review launched by the European Central Bank (ECB) at its first policy meeting for 2020. Apart from being the most liquid issue, the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) registered an exceptionally positive performance, as it closed 7% higher at €130. On the other hand, the 3% MGS 2040 (I) lost 0.36%, as it closed the week at €138.

