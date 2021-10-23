The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) closed in negative territory yet again, as it declined by 1.1 per cent, to finish at 8,006.783 points. 16 equities were active, as nine posted losses while only two registered gains. 76 deals were executed for a total turnover of €224,548. Since the beginning of the year, the MSE is down by 5.5 per cent.

HSBC Bank Malta plc was the week’s highest gainer, as 10 transactions worth a total of €12,133, pushed the price 2.5 per cent up, to close at €0.82. On the other hand, its peer, Bank of Valletta plc, traded on 20 different occasions but closed 1.14 per cent lower at €0.87, despite reaching an intra-week high of €0.895 on Thursday.

Lombard Bank Malta plc was the sector’s weakest weekly performer, as it closed 5.71% lower at €1.98. The equity featured in a singular trade in which 2,500 shares exchanged ownership.

Telecommunications company, GO plc, was the only other equity to close the week in positive territory, as five deals worth a total of €21,334 sent the price higher by 1.19 per cent, to €3.40.

Meanwhile, Loqus Holdings plc shares fell heavily by 20 per cent to close at €0.064, as one thin trade was executed. On the other hand, three trades worth a total of €3,740 in the preference shares of RS2 Software plc yielded a 2.86 per cent depreciation to close the week at €1.70.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) shares had another negative week, as the share price declined by 4.12 per cent, to settle at €8.15. During the week, three transactions worth €5,911 were executed. Since the beginning of the year, SFC shares are up by 4.5 per cent.

Malta International Airport plc declined by 1.64 per cent, as 11 deals worth just over €20,000 were recorded. The share price at the end of yesterday’s session read €6.00.

MIDI plc shares shed 6.1 per cent to close at €0.40. The equity was only active once on Wednesday, as 5,000 shares changed hands.

Also in the property sector, Malita Investments plc, Malta Properties Company plc and Santumas Shareholdings plc were active. Malita Investments plc was active on eight occasions and closed at €0.82 – a 4.65 per cent decline week-on-week. On the other hand, a single deal of 6,306 shares in Santumas Shareholdings plc and five deals worth a total of €9,266 in Malta Properties Company plc, yielded no change in price, as they closed at €1.00 and €0.56 respectively.

Meanwhile, International Hotel Investments plc declined by 4.7 per cent to close at €0.61 over a sole deal of 682 shares.

Elsewhere, BMIT Technologies plc, Mapfre Middlesea plc and MaltaPost plc were all active but closed unchanged at €0.49, €2.12 and €1.28 respectively.

Hili Properties plc announced that should the company proceed with the IPO, a number of shares will be available for subscription on a preferential basis by employees and directors of subsidiaries of Hili Ventures at the time the prospectus is published.

In addition, preference will also be given to those investors holding the bonds listed on the MSE of Hili Properties plc, 1923 Investments plc, Premier Capital plc, Hili Finance plc, and the shares of Harvest Technology plc.

Last Thursday, PG plc held its fifth annual general meeting where all resolutions on the agenda were approved. There were no trades in PG plc shares during the week.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed higher by 0.31 per cent at 1,090.722 points. Ten government bonds were active this week over 26 trades for a total value of €0.9 million. The 2.3% MGS 2029 was the most traded bond with a total turnover of €283,328. The bond closed at €114.61 after trading at a high of €114.76.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week lower by 10 basis points at 1,153.408 points. A total of 142 trades were executed, with a turnover of €1.36 million. The most liquid bond was the 5.1% 1923 Investments plc Unsecured € 2024 with a total of €250,605 changing hands over 11 trades. The bond closed at the price of €104. The 3.8% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2029 also had a total of 11 trades with a turnover of €81,401. The security traded at a weekly high of €102 and a weekly low of €100, this week’s closing price. On the week a total of 45 bond issues were active, as turnover reached nearly €1.4 million.

A total of four bonds were traded in the Prospects MTF market. The 5% Busy Bee Finance plc Unsecured € 2029 was the most liquid, as €19,836 were traded. The bond closed at €101.51 over three trades.

