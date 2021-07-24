The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) closed the week in the red, with a 0.4% decline to finish the week at 7,965.033 points.

Price declines in Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) and Malta International Airport plc (MIA) shares dragged the index lower.

Turnover was similar to the previous week at nearly €0.3m.

Thirteen equities were active, five of which declined and four gained. The MSE is down by 6% since the beginning of the year.

Telecommunications company GO plc’s shares were the best performers, as one trade during Tuesday’s trading session, pushed the price 1.8% higher to close the week at €3.46. GO plc announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on August 9, 2021 to discuss the Group’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

In the banking sector, BOV shares shed 1.1%. The bank’s equity was the most liquid, as 74,565 shares changed ownership over nine deals with a total value of nearly €67,000. BOV shares finished the week at €0.89.

In the same sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) shares ended the week in green, as the equity gained 1.2%.

HSBC’s shares saw a sharp decline during Wednesday’s trading session, as the share price dropped by 3.1% but managed to regain this loss on Thursday and Friday, as the equity gained 2.6% and 1.9% respectively.

Trading value reached €36,200 over nine trades.

The Board of Directors of HSBC is scheduled to meet on August 2, 2021 to consider and approve the Group’s and the Bank’s Interim Accounts for the half-year ended June 30, 2021.

Similarly, the Board of Directors of Lombard Bank Malta plc will be meeting on August 26, 2021 to consider and approve the Group’s and the Bank’s interim financial statements for the half year ended June 30, 2021. No trading took place in the banking equity this week.

MIA shares traded at last week’s closing price of €6.30 for most of the week, but failed to end the week at this level, as one trade on Friday dragged the equity in the red and ended at a weekly low of €6.20.

A total of six deals of 8,540 MIA shares were executed.

RS2 Software plc shares lost some of the gains earned last week, as the equity dropped by 1.1% and closed the week at €1.77. This decline resulted due to one trade of a mere volume of 35 shares.

In the IT sector, BMIT Technologies plc (BMIT) gained 1.2%, as the equity finished the week at €0.496. A total of 32,239 shares changed ownership across two transactions. BMIT announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on August 6, 2021 to discuss the Group’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

HSBC Bank Malta plc shares end the week in green, as the equity gained 1.2 per cent

Harvest Technology plc managed to gain 0.7% over the past week with a trading value of roughly €29,400 across five transactions. The equity is currently trading 2% higher on a year-to-date basis.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares remained at the €8.95 price level, as 503 shares were traded over one deal with a value of €4,500.

PG plc shares closed flat at €2.26, as the equity traded between a weekly low of €2.24 and a high of €2.34. A total of 28,994 shares changed ownership over 10 deals. The share price is up by 13% since January.

Tigne’ Mall plc shares suffered the biggest drop this week, as the equity declined by 19.3% on Monday and closed the week at €0.605. A total of 1,000 shares changed ownership across one transaction. The company announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on August 5, 2021 to consider and, if appropriate, approve the Company’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Malita Investments plc traded flat at €0.845, as 4,000 shares changed ownership through one deal which took place on Thursday. The share price is down by 6.1% since January.

MIDI plc shares continued to trade at last week’s closing price of €0.36. No trading activity was recorded in the first four trading sessions, while one thin trade was executed yesterday.

Grand Harbour Marina plc saw a decline of 9.1% during Thursday’s trading session, and closed the week at €0.60. A total of 6,000 shares changed ownership with a value of €3,142. The equity dropped by 14.3% since the beginning of the year and is currently at a year-to-date low.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index added another 0.5%, to end the week at 1,117.908 points. The 2.1% MGS 2039 was the best performer, as it gained 3.3%, while the 2.2% MGS 2035 suffered the biggest decline, as it dropped by 2%.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week 0.6% higher at 1,132.359 points.

A total of 36 issues were active, as the 5.1% 1923 Investments plc Unsecured € 2024 gained 3% and ended the week as the best performer. On the other hand, the 3.5% Simonds Farsons Cisk plc Unsecured € 2027 suffered the biggest drop, as it declined by 1.4%.

In the Prospects MTF market, activity was spread across eight transactions worth €82,000.

The 5% Luxury Living Finance plc Secured Bonds 2028 was the most liquid, as weekly turnover reached €35,000.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.