The local equities market extended its negative trend as it closed 1.986 per cent lower at 9,422.439 points – a 32-week low. A total of 18 equities were active, of which two headed north while another nine closed in the opposite direction. A total weekly turnover of around €1.2 million was generated across 220 transactions.

In the banking industry, all four equities were active. Bank of Valletta plc kicked off the week on a positive note, having reached the €1.075 price level on Monday, to then end the week 0.94 per cent lower at a 10-year low of €1.05. A total of 71 deals involving 249,560 shares were executed.

Meanwhile, its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, closed the week unchanged at €1.20 despite reaching an intra-week high of €1.26. The bank was active over eight deals spread over 5,538 shares.

Similarly, Lombard Bank plc traded twice over just 3,496 shares last Thursday. The bank’s previous closing price of €2.26 was left unaltered.

The best performance was registered by FIMBank plc with a 2.40 per cent increase to $0.64. This was the result of five deals involving 104,236 shares.

Last Monday, MIDI plc announced that the discussions with Tumas Group Company Limited regarding the possibility of a joint venture in relation to the development of Manoel Island have ceased. However, the company remains fully committed to this project and development works shall commence following the issue of the required planning permits.

The equity headed the list of fallers as it ended the week 20.16 per cent lower at €0.515 – the lowest price in 15 months. A total of 276,550 shares changed ownership over 32 deals.

Last Tuesday, a sole deal of 668 Malta Properties Company plc shares pushed the price 3.68 per cent higher to €0.705. However, such gains were more than reversed on Thursday, ending the week at €0.65 – a week-on-week decline of 4.41 per cent.

In the same line of business, Malita Investments plc and Tigne’ Mall plc shares were active but both closed unchanged at €0.90.

On Saturday, Medserv plc announced that on November 29, they entered into a conditional agreement with AMT S.A. Advanced Maritime Transports (AMT), to merge the two companies. AMT shall issue a voluntary bid in cash to acquire the entire issued share capital of the company while the majority shareholders shall transfer their shares in the company to AMT, subject to terms and conditions set out therein.

AMT then intends to launch a voluntary bid to all shareholders of Medserv, whereby a cash consideration of €1.102 per share will be offered to all remaining minority shareholders.

This is a Swiss-registered company which is an integrated transport and logistics provider with a global reach and strong prominence in the oil and gas sector. Subject to the transaction being successfully concluded, the new entity will have an operational presence in 26 countries on four continents.

It will bring a workforce of approximately 900 employees and a global network of preferred partners. It is intended to accelerate and further supplement the group’s growth and internationalisation strategy. AMT, Medserv and METS will become the largest Maltese listed company in terms of global presence.

The company issued an interim report, in which it was highlighted an increase in turnover by 130 per cent to €19.3 million in Q3 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018. This has improved Ebitda by 113 per cent when compared to the same quarter of 2018, from €1.5 million to €3.2 million. Medserv plc expects to reach an Ebitda of €14.1 million for the entire financial year ending December 31, 2019, resulting into a 93 per cent increase from the amount generated in the previous year.

The equity closed the week in the red at €1.10, translating into a 12 per cent decline. The equity was active over 14 deals spread over 71,580 shares.

Last Friday, Malta International Airport plc published its traffic results for November 2019. An 8.7 per cent increase in passenger movements was registered when compared to the same month last year. This month’s growth rate was one of the strongest year-to-date increases as a result of the airport’s strategy of stimulating further traffic growth in the off-peak months.

During November, passenger movements stood at 493,201 on the back of increases in both aircraft movements and seat capacity. Seat load factor for the month was recorded at 78.1 per cent.

November’s top markets were Spain, France, Germany, Italy and the UK. The growth rate for both Italy and Spain may be partly due to the introduction of Trieste and Santiago de Compostela routes for the season.

The airport also launched two other routes, being Paphos in Cyprus and Nis in Serbia, as part of the winter schedule. In total, these four new routes resulted into over 10,460 passenger movements to November’s total traffic.

A total of 16,245 shares were executed across 23 deals, dragging the price 2.10 per cent lower to €7.

Last Friday, GO plc announced that Innovative Software Limited, its fully-owned subsidiary, shall be amalgamated with the company itself through a merger procedure. The equity registered the highest liquidity, as 13 deals involving 64,460 shares generated a total weekly turnover of €268,948. This resulted into a 0.96 per cent fall in price, to close the week at €4.14.

Meanwhile, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, traded nine times over 58,280 shares. The equity’s previous closing price of €0.51 was not impacted.

RS2 Software plc shares lost ground, ending the week 3.70 per cent lower to €2.08. This was the result of 55,265 shares spread over 11 deals. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is still heading the list of gainers with a 48.57 per cent increase.

International Hotel Investments plc reached €0.81 on Tuesday but did not manage to sustain this gain, as it closed 5.63 per cent lower at €0.755. A total of 59,899 shares changed ownership across 15 transactions.

Another equity registering a positive return this week was PG plc. Six deals with a spread of 35,700 shares pushed the price 1.71 per cent higher to €1.78.

Conversely, two deals involving 20,000 Plaza Centres plc shares dragged the price into negative territory. The equity closed the week 0.98 per cent lower at €1.01.

Elsewhere, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and Mapfre Middlesea plc were both active on slim volume but closed unchanged at €11.50 and €2.14 respectively.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index ended the week 1.707 per cent higher at 1,140.30 points. A total of 20 issues were active, of which 12 registered gains while the rest lost ground. The 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) registered the best performance, as it closed 4.62 per cent higher at €136, above the central bank’s indicative price.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index gained ground, as it closed at 1,074.63 points, translating into a 0.202 per cent increase. Out of 50 active issues, 19 traded higher while another 18 closed in the red. The 4% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured € 2027 headed the list of gainers as it recorded a 2.55 per cent increase, to close at €104.50. On the other hand, 4.5% Hili Properties plc Unsecured € 2025 registered the largest fall in price, as it closed 2.37 per cent lower at €102.50.

In the Prospects MTF market, eight issues were active, of which the most liquid bond was the 5% Luxury Living Finance plc Secured Bonds 2028, as a total turnover of €19,360 was generated. The prospect bond ended the week at €101.90.

