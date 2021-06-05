The MSE Equity Total Return Index headed north for the third time in a row, as it reached 8,240.708 points – translating into a 0.5% change.

A total of 17 equities were active, six of which registered gains while another seven lost ground. Total activity declined by €0.1m to €0.4m, as a result of 111 transactions.

The highest liquidity was recorded in the banking industry, as Bank of Valletta plc generated a total turnover of €0.14m.

The equity started off the week in the green at €0.91 but ended the week flat at €0.90.

A total of 152,109 shares changed ownership across 15 transactions.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc kick started the week in the red but managed to recover, as it closed 1.2% higher at €0.85. This was the result of 13 deals involving 42,039 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc was the worst performer with a double-digit decline of 11.7%. A total of 5,378 shares were spread over four transactions.

A sole deal of 2,500 FIMBank plc shares dragged the price by 1.6% into the red. The bank ended the week at $0.37.

Last Wednesday, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc announced that the 74th Annual General Meeting will be held on June 24, 2021. The income statement and statement of financial position for the year ended January 31, 2021 and the reports of the directors and the auditors shall be approved.

Total turnover increased to €62,856 as the equity’s price declined by 0.6% to €8.95, as 7,855 shares changed hands across 11 transactions. From a year-to-date perspective, the equity is up by nearly 15%.

Telecommunications company, GO plc, was active but traded flat all week at €3.40. A total of 13,250 shares changed ownership over 10 deals. Meanwhile, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc was up by 2%, as 20 deals involving 114,285 shares were executed. The equity ended the week at the €0.50 price level.

One transaction of 500 RS2 Software plc shares resulted into a negative 0.5% movement in price. The equity closed €0.01 lower at €1.98.

Harvest Technology plc was up by 0.7% to €1.56, as five deals involving 19,092 shares were executed.

Seven deals involving 3,468 Malta International Airport plc shares did not alter the equity’s previous week’s closing price of €6.40 – despite trading at €6.20 last Monday.

International Hotel Investments plc ended the week 4.6% higher, as 2,726 shares changed ownership across three transactions. The equity closed at the €0.68 price level.

A sole deal of 785 MaltaPost plc shares did not impact the equity’s previous week’s closing price of €1.24.

Last Monday, Malta Properties Company plc announced that the Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on July 21, 2021.

The annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 comprising the financial statements and the directors’ and auditor’s reports thereon, shall be received and approved.

Moreover, the payment of a net dividend of €0.012 per share to all shareholders registered as at June 15, 2021 will be approved. The payment of this net dividend amounts to the sum of €1,215,726.

Four deals involving 10,000 shares pushed the price 2.8% higher to €0.555.

Last Thursday, Trident Estates plc announced that the 21st Annual General Meeting shall be held on June 25, 2021. The income statement and statement of financial position for the year ended January 31, 2021 and the reports of the directors and the auditors, shall be approved.

The equity lost 3.9%, as 5,800 shares changed hands across three transactions, to close the week at €1.50.

Malita Investments plc traded four times over a spread of 9,500 shares. As a result, the equity declined by 3.5% to €0.83.

The best performance of 8.3% was recorded by Mapfre Middlesea plc, as it reached €2.34. Seven deals involving 5,903 shares were executed.

Medserv plc closed 0.6% lower at €0.825 – as a result of 4,390 shares spread over two deals.

Last Wednesday, Main Street Complex plc (MSC) referred to United Finance plc’s announcement, whereby the board provided the market with an update on the operations of the United Department Stores Limited, which holds the franchise for the Debenhams brand for Malta.

The market was informed that United Department Stores Limited had to take the difficult decision to also wind up the local outlets of the Debenhams franchise.

United Department Stores Limited operates the largest store in Main Street Complex. The board of MSC has received notice of termination of the existing concession relative to such store, and discussions are underway between the respective management teams of the Company and United Department Stores Limited, with a view to determining the terms, timeline and process of the termination and ensuing vacating of the store.

Similarly, Tigne’ Mall plc also entered into a termination of lease agreement with United Department Stores Limited in respect of the Debenhams outlet situated at The Point Shopping Mall. The termination of the lease will be effective as of June 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that it has concurrently negotiated and entered into a new lease agreement in respect of the vacated premises with the Classic Group, a leading retail group operating an extensive portfolio of prestigious brands in Malta.

This new lease will commence on July 1, 2021. The board is pleased to note that the demand for premium retail space within The Point Shopping Mall remains robust and that the mall remains fully let even during this challenging period.

Both equities were not active during the week.

Last Tuesday, Plaza Centres plc announced that the forthcoming Annual General Meeting shall be held on June 23, 2021. No trading activity was recorded in the equity.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by 0.19% to 1,116.81 points. A total of 18 issues were active, six of which headed north while another eight closed in the opposite direction.

The 4.3% MGS 2033 (I) and the 4.1% MGS 2034 (I) were the best performers, as they closed 0.3% higher at €142.02 and €141.39, respectively. On the other hand, the 3% MGS 2040 (I) lost 2.1%, ending the week at €132.10.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index remained relatively flat at 1,123.57 points. Out of 43 active issues, 12 advanced while another 14 closed in the red.

The 4% Eden Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 closed 2.7% higher at €102.99 – registering the best performance of the week. Conversely, the 4.35% SD Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 headed the list of fallers, as it closed 1.5% lower at €100.50.

In the Prospects MTF market, eight issues were active. The 5% Luxury Living Finance plc € Secured Bonds 2028 was the most active, as it generated a total turnover of €15,997.

