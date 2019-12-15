The local equities market ended the week almost unchanged, as large caps moved in opposite directions, to close at 9,420.014 points.

A total of 13 equities were active, of which four registered gains while another three closed in the red. Low activity was recorded during the week, as a total of 96 transactions generated a total weekly turnover of around €0.5 million.

The highest liquidity was registered by Bank of Valletta plc, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €203,672. The bank reached another 10-year low of €1.02 last Monday but gained ground during the week. The equity closed the week at €1.04, translating into a 0.95 per cent decline, as 197,567 shares changed hands in 40 deals.

Last Tuesday, BOV announced that its US Dollar clearing provider has extended its service to March 31, 2020. For continuity purposes, the bank is close to reaching its final arrangements with other service providers.

Similarly, its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, declined to €1.18 – the lowest price since October 2003. The equity was active in 15 deals with a spread of 42,748 shares, dragging the price down by 1.67 per cent.

Another large cap equity, Malta International Airport plc, closed in negative territory. The share price declined by a further 1.43 per cent to €6.90, as 7,436 shares changed hands in seven transactions.

The best performer was RS2 Software plc, as five deals involving 18,089 shares pushed the price 2.88 per cent higher to €2.14.

Last Wednesday, International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) announced that, in line with the prospectus dated March 4, 2019, the €20 million four per cent IHI Investments plc unsecured bonds 2026 will be merged with the €40 million four per cent unsecured bonds 2026, whereby trading in the former bond will be suspended as from December 17, 2019. The merge will take place after the first interest payment, December 20, 2019, and thereafter, the two bonds will be considered as one security.

The company issued another announcement last Wednesday with respect to the Azure Services Ltd restructuring. IHI own half of Golden Sands Resort and Azure Services Ltd (ASL). After having successfully sold the lion’s share of its timeshare allocation at the Golden Sands Resort, ASL have been planning a strategic restructuring of the business, focusing more on traditional high-end tourism at the resort. Such restructuring requires a review of all operating departments at ASL, including the company’s sales and marketing teams.

The remaining half is owned by international investors specialising in resort operations. The shareholders are still committed to the transformation of the Golden Sands Resort into a high-end luxury destination. Moreover, the shareholders have confirmed once again that both ASL and the Golden Sands Resort will fully honour all timeshare commitments which may arise from obligations entered into with existing members. A specialist team will be managing member-related services and relations as part of the restructuring process.

The equity traded three times over a spread of 20,000 shares. As a result, price was up by 1.32 per cent, to end the week at €0.765.

PG plc also closed the week on a positive note. Last Thursday, the equity reached a high price of €1.84 but declined to €1.80 during the session. The equity traded six times during the week over 23,581 shares.

Four equities were active in the property sector, where only one registered a change in price. Santumas Shareholdings plc announced that the board will meet on December 23 to consider and approve its interim financial statements for the half-year period ending October 31, 2019. The equity was only active last Monday, trading once on slim volume. This resulted in a 0.71 per cent increase to €1.41 – a price it sustained during the short week.

Three deals involving 14,000 Midi plc shares dragged the price down to €0.50 last Monday. However, the equity managed to recoup the loss last Thursday, as 60,000 shares changed ownership across four transactions. The closing price was left unaltered at €0.515.

Meanwhile, both Malta Properties Company plc and Tigné Mall plc were active last Monday and closed unchanged at €0.65 and €0.90 respectively.

Telecommunications company GO plc did not register any change in price during the week as it closed at €4.14, despite trading once last Monday on slim volume.

Similarly, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, was active in five deals involving 40,250 shares. The equity’s previous closing price of €0.51 was not impacted.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index registered a 0.368 per cent decline, as it ended the week at 1,136.10 points.

Out of 22 active issues, four advanced while another 17 traded lower. The best performance was registered by the 2.2 per cent MGS 2035 (I), as it closed 0.54 per cent higher at €122.30. On the other hand, the 4.1 per cent MGS 2034 (I) registered the largest decline of 1.82 per cent, to close the week at €148.70.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index lost ground, as it closed 0.111 per cent lower at 1,073.44 points. A total of 38 issues were active, 10 of which headed north while another 13 closed in the opposite direction. The 3.75 per cent Mercury Projects Finance plc secured 2027 headed the list of gainers with a 3.59 per cent increase to €100.50. Conversely, the 3.75 per cent Premier Capital plc unsecured € 2026 declined by 1.78 per cent, ending the week at €102.

In the Prospects MTF market, only IGF was active, trading twice over a volume of 9,000. The bond closed at €101.

