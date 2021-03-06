The MSE Equity Total Return Index recouped some lost ground, as it closed 0.3% higher at 7,881.467 points. Fourteen equities were active, five of which headed north while another six closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover stood at €0.4 million – generated across 98 deals.

Malta Properties Company plc recorded this week’s highest liquidity, as total turnover amounted to €90,013. The equity traded 10 times over a spread of 161,820 shares, resulting into a 3.7% increase to €0.56. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is up by 12%.

Also in the property sector, a sole deal of 1,000 MIDI plc shares pushed the price 1.4% higher to €0.426. Meanwhile, Malita Investments plc traded twice over 12,400 shares, to close 1.1% lower at €0.88.

Malta International Airport plc ended the week 0.8% lower, as 10,810 shares changed hands over 16 deals. The equity was trading flat all week but dropped to €5.95 yesterday.

In the banking industry, HSBC Bank Malta plc closed at a five-week-low of €0.83 on Thursday, but managed to end the week at €0.85 – equivalent to a 1.2% weekly decline. Five deals involving 12,929 shares were executed. HSBC shares are down by 5.6% since the beginning of the year.

Its peer, Bank of Valletta plc, lost 0.2% as 39,425 shares changed hands across 19 transactions. The equity reached an intra-week high of €0.92 on Monday but ended the week in the red at €0.90. The share price of the banking equity has declined by 5.3% since the start of the year.

Lombard Bank plc traded 3% lower, as four deals involving 9,200 shares were executed. As a result, the price declined by €0.06 to €1.94.

Yesterday, the directors of FIMBank plc announced that a meeting is scheduled for April 7, 2021, to consider and approve the Group’s and the Bank’s audited accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. No trading activity was recorded in this equity.

BMIT Technologies plc was up by 1.3% as 173,900 shares changed ownership over 12 deals - reaching the €0.486 price level. Similarly, its parent company, GO plc, closed 1.9% higher at €3.30. This was the result of six deals involving 2,769 shares.

Meanwhile, RS2 Software plc traded at a weekly high of €1.85 but ended the week flat at €1.80. A total of 11 deals involving 18,024 shares were executed. The offer period for applications for subscription of the Company’s preference shares opened on Wednesday.

Last week, the company announced that the Listing Authority has granted regulatory approval in respect of an offer of up to 28,571,400 preference shares in RS2, having a nominal value of €0.06 per preference share at an offer price of €1.75.

An amount not exceeding 14,285,700 preference shares is being reserved for subscription by financial intermediaries through an intermediaries’ offer.

The remaining balance of 14,285,700 preference shares, together with any number of preference shares not taken up during the intermediaries’ offer, will be made available for subscription by preferred applicants.

These include holders of ordinary shares in RS2 and RS2 employees, both appearing on the company’s list as at February 19, 2021.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, was active but closed unchanged at €2.04, despite reaching an almost two-month-low of €1.99 on Monday. Seven deals involving 21,645 shares were executed.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc traded twice over just 200 shares. This resulted in the equity heading the list of gainers, as it closed 5.2% higher at €8.10.

A sole deal of 1,330 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares dragged the price 0.9% into the red. The equity ended the week €0.02 lower at €2.22.

Harvest Technology plc was active but remained unchanged at €1.44. Two deals involving 2,090 shares were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index remained relatively unchanged, as it closed at 1,124.62 points. A total of 17 issues were active, seven of which registered gains while another eight lost ground.

The best performance was recorded by the 4.5% MGS 2028 (II), as it closed 3.8% higher at €138.00. On the other hand, the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) traded 3.8% lower at €124.15.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index declined by 0.1% to 1,100.53 points. Out of 53 active issues, 15 traded higher while another 23 closed in the red.

The 5% Tumas Investments plc Unsecured € 2024 was the top performer, as it closed 3.4% higher at €105.00.

Conversely, the 5.5% Mediterranean Investment Holding plc Unsecured 2023 lost 5.9%, ending the week at €95.00.

In the Prospects MTF market, nine issues were active. The 5% Busy Bee Finance plc Unsecured € 2029 was the most liquid, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €27,674.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group.

The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.