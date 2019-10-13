The MSE Equity Total Return Index ended the week almost unchanged at 9,906.713 points.

Total active equities amounted to 20, of which five advanced while another ten closed in the red. A total weekly turnover of €2.16m was generated over 272 deals involving 1.8m shares.

All four banking equities were active, of which one headed north, two declined and one closed flat. Bank of Valletta plc was down by 3.45 per cent to €1.12, as 49 deals involving 150,295 shares were executed.

The equity declined during four trading sessions and gained on Thursday, as the price fluctuated between a weekly high of €1.17 and a low of €1.12.

Last Thursday, HSBC Bank Malta plc announced its strategic plan to increase its focus on digital banking services and modernisation of its branch network.

The aim of this is to maximise the opportunities from the rapidly changing way customers are using the bank’s services. This adds on to the investment in digital capabilities which the bank has undertaken during this year.

The bank also announced that it shall be closing seven of its branches. The intention of such changes is to help mitigate the long-term impact of negative interest rates on the bank’s profitability in Malta.

Prior to the news, the equity’s price reached a low of €1.35 as a result of 26 transactions involving 86,397 shares.

FIMBank plc registered a 1.61 per cent gain to close at $0.63. Last Monday, 60,000 shares changed hands over three deals while no further trading was recorded during the rest of the week.

Activity in Lombard Bank plc remained elevated, as six deals worth €239,000 were executed.

This resulted in no movement from the previous week’s closing price of €2.26.

Last Monday, Malta International Airport plc announced the traffic results for September 2019. On the first day of the month, over 28,800 passenger movements were registered. The airport saw a total of 762,361 passengers during the whole month of September, resulting into a 7.8 per cent increase from the same month last year.

The airport operator registered a 2 per cent rise in share price, as it closed at €7.65. During the week, 23,308 shares changed ownership over 20 deals.

The best performance was recorded by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC), as eight deals involving 8,628 shares pushed its price 13.51 per cent higher to an all-time high of €12.60.

On a year-to-date basis SFC shares are up by 44 per cent.

In the properties sector, four equities were active, of which one advanced while another two closed in the red.

MIDI plc was up by 3.76 per cent to €0.69, as 315,750 shares were spread across 20 deals.

The two property equities which declined were Malta Properties Company plc and Tigne Mall plc, as they declined by 3.65 per cent and 0.53 per cent respectively. The former traded ten times for a total volume of 141,650 shares, while the latter executed 24 deals involving 270,700 shares.

Meanwhile, Malita Investments plc was active on Monday and Tuesday as a total of 71,371 shares changed hands over nine deals.

However, its previous week’s price of €0.895 was not impacted.

RS2 Software plc reaches a seven-week high of €1.93

Last Monday, Trident Estates plc announced the approval of the admissibility to listing on the official list of the Malta Stock Exchange. As a result of the rights issue, up to 12,000,003 new ordinary shares in Trident Estates plc having a nominal value of €1 each will be offered to shareholders on the register of the company as at October 4, 2019.

Shareholders shall be entitled to two new ordinary shares for every five ordinary shares, or parts thereof, already held as at October 4, 2019, at a rights issue price of €1.25 per share.

In the event of lapsed rights, these shall be offered either to the company’s shareholders, if they fully accepted their proportionate entitlement and applied for such lapsed rights, or to the general public through an intermediaries’ offer.

The three major shareholders of the company have undertaken to subscribe to their proportionate entitlement of the rights issue. If subscribed to in full, such rights issue shall raise an approximate €15 million gross proceeds.

Heading the list of fallers, Global Capital plc registered a 17.78 per cent fall to reach a two-month low of €0.222.

This was the result of a sole deal of 100 shares.

Similarly, Grand Harbour Marina plc reached an all-time-low of €0.59, as the equity’s price declined by 10.61 per cent. Two deals involving 14,800 shares were executed.

The telecommunications company, GO plc closed 4.55 per cent lower at €4.20. A total of 18,761 shares changed hands over 15 deals.

Meanwhile, its subsidiary BMIT Technologies plc, was active but closed unchanged at €0.53.

RS2 Software plc reached a seven-week high of €1.93, as 20 deals involving 126,408 shares were executed.

A single deal of 9,000 MaltaPost plc shares dragged its price 2.96 per cent lower to €1.31, while Mapfre Middlesea plc registered a 0.93 per cent decline as it closed at €2.14. A total of 14,153 shares changed ownership over four deals.

International Hotel Investments plc declined by 0.64 per cent to end the week at €0.775. A total of 14 transactions involving 119,848 shares were executed.

Elsewhere, PG plc and Plaza Centres plc were both active but closed unchanged at €1.87 and €1.02, respectively.

Last Tuesday, MeDirect Bank plc announced the issuance of a €35 million subordinated unsecured callable bond, denominated in both Euro and Sterling.

The bond will carry a coupon of 4 per cent and matures in 2029, however it can be called as early as 2024.

Preference for the new bond will be given to holders of the 6 per cent MeDirect Bank plc 2019 who can exchange their current bond in part or in full in the new bond subject to a minimum holding of €25,000 or £20,000.

Applications will be available from authorised intermediaries as from tomorrow.

In the local corporate debt market, 49 bonds were active, of which 14 registered gains while another 17 closed in negative territory. The 6% Mediterranean Investments Holding plc Euro 2021 registered a 2.30 per cent increase in price, to close the week at €102.50.The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index gained 0.173 per cent to close at 1,081.90 points.

In the sovereign debt market, the MSE MGS Total Return Index lost ground as yields increased since global market sentiment improved. There were 22 active issues, of which 19 traded lower while another two advanced. The 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) headed the list of gainers as it closed 0.64 per cent higher at €126.54. Over €4.2m was traded in this market.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a Member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group.

Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors is acting as sponsoring stockbroker for the new 4% MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc 2024 – 2029 unsecured subordinated bond. The directors or related parties are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, Tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.