The MSE Equity Total Return Index added 0.2 per cent to finish the last full week of June at 8,318.32 points. A total of 17 equities were active, of which gainers and losers tallied to six-a-piece. Total turnover across equities remained flat at €0.7 million.



International Hotel Investments plc was among the best performers with a 6.3 per cent gain. The equity ended the week at €0.595, as five deals worth nearly €10,000 were recorded.



In the banking industry, Bank of Valletta plc lost 0.5 per cent as 104,615 shares changed hands across 23 transactions. The bank ended the week at €1.01 after trading in tight ranges across the five trading sessions.



On the other hand, Lombard Bank plc registered a positive four per cent change in price as it reached the €2.10 price level. Two deals involving 1,500 shares were executed. Similarly, a sole deal of 3,750 FIMBank Malta plc shares pushed the price two per cent higher. The bank ended the week at $0.42.



Meanwhile, HSBC Bank Malta plc traded 11 times over 27,447 shares. The equity’s previous week’s closing price of €0.96 was not altered.



Malta International Airport plc was the most liquid equity, as total weekly turnover stood at €180,073. This was the result of 31,234 shares spread across 23 transactions. The equity traded at a weekly low of €5.65 but managed to close higher at €5.80.



Telecommunications company GO plc reached a two-year low price of €3.30 during the week but closed slightly higher at €3.32, translating into a 2.4 per cent decline. This was the outcome of 17 deals involving 26,513 shares, worth €88,100. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is down by 22 per cent. Its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc was active but closed unchanged at €0.49. A total of 157,273 shares changed ownership over 13 deals.



RS2 Software plc seemed to be heading to a weekly loss as it traded at a weekly low of €2.30 on Thursday. However, the equity managed to close flat, as yesterday’s final trade was executed at €2.40. During the week, a total of 15

deals involving 32,770 shares were executed.



On Monday, Main Street Complex plc announced that the annual general meeting is scheduled for July 29. All shareholders listed on the register of members as at June 29 shall be eligible to receive notice, attend and vote at the AGM and to receive a copy of the annual report. The directors also resolved to recommend to shareholders the payment of a final net dividend of €161,000 or €0.00831 per share (having a nominal value of €0.10 per share). If approved, the final net dividend will be paid on July 31, 2020, to the shareholders appearing on the company’s register of members.



The equity headed the list of gainers as it jumped by nearly 10 per cent to end the week at €0.57. A total of 1,750 shares changed ownership across three transactions.



Retail conglomerate PG plc was down by 0.5 per cent as it traded twice over 15,800 shares. The equity ended the week at €1.97.



Plaza Centres plc headed north as it closed at €1.03 – the highest price in over three months, which translates into a five per cent increase over the previous week. Three deals involving 17,500 shares were executed.



On Friday, Mapfre Middlesea plc announced that the board is scheduled to meet on July 15 to consider, and if deemed fit, approve, the interim financial statements for the half-year ended June 30.



The equity closed in negative territory at €2.20, translating into a 3.5 per cent movement in price. A total of 10,386 shares were spread across nine transactions.



In the property sector, two equities were active, closing in opposite directions. Malita investments plc advanced by 1.7 per cent as 7,350 shares were spread over three deals. The equity closed at €0.91. Meanwhile, six deals involving 11,672 Malta Properties Company plc shares dragged the price by 1.7 per cent into the red. The equity closed the week at €0.57.



MaltaPost plc registered a 1.7 per cent decline in price, as it closed at €1.18. Three deals involving 4,760 shares were executed.



A sole deal of 5,600 GlobalCapital plc shares did not alter the equity’s previous closing price of €0.33.



The MSE MGS Total Return Index recorded a 0.6 per cent loss as it closed at 1,109.58 points. A total of 17 issues were active, of which the 4.5% MGS 2028 (II) closed 0.17 per cent higher at €132.11 while another 12 lost ground. The 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) declined by 8.5 per cent to close at €114.41.



The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index was up by 0.1 per cent as it reached 1,086.16 points. Out of 45 active issues, 19 registered gains while another 15 lost ground. The best performer was the 3.5% Bank of Valletta plc € Notes 2030 S1 T1 as it closed 5.21 per cent higher at €101. On the other hand, the 4% Merkanti Holding plc Secured € 2026 lost 3.7 per cent, ending the week at €100.20.



In the Prospects MTF market, 13 issues were active, generating a total weekly turnover of €142,507.



The 5% Busy Bee Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2029 registered the highest liquidity, as total turnover amounted to €23,459.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.



For more information, contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.