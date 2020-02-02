The MSE Equity Total Return Index ended the week on a positive note as it managed to recoup part of the previous week’s loss, with a 0.37 per cent increase to close at 9,504.238 points.

Nineteen equities were active, of which six headed north while another five closed in the opposite direction. A total turnover of €1.48 million was recorded as 213 transactions were executed. The index fell by 1.1 per cent in January.

In the banking industry, all four equities were active. Bank of Valletta plc gained ground as it closed 0.47 per cent higher at €1.08. A total of 65,714 shares changed hands over 28 deals.

On the other hand, its peer. HSBC Bank Malta plc reached a multi-year low price of €1.05 as 294,241 shares changed hands over 47 transactions. The bank recorded the highest liquidity last week as trading value reached €312,196 as the price declined by 2.78 per cent. In January, the bank registered a loss of 19.23 per cent.

FIMBank plc and Lombard Bank plc were both active but closed unchanged at $0.60 and €2.18, respectively. The former traded once over a spread of 6,582 shares. The latter kick started the week with a 4.59 per cent increase to €2.28 but declined back to €2.18 last Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Malta International Airport plc announced its long-term goals, including an investment of around €100 million in the terminal expansion.

The company’s traffic forecast for 2020 shows that passenger numbers are expected to rise, reaching 7.5 million movements.

This expansion will eventually occupy around 31,200 square metres, that is doubling its current area.

The airport will soon be issuing a call for architects to submit a detailed proposal and phasing plans for the project.

Other important projects will also be taken into consideration, including the development of Apron X and the development of SkyParks II.

The company’s financial targets were disclosed at the end of the conference. Total revenue is expected to exceed €102 million while EBITDA is expected to be over €64 million.

Net profit is projected to be more than €35 million and capital investments are estimated to reach €23 million.

The equity was up by 1.47 per cent, to end the week at €6.90. This was the outcome of 29,829 shares spread over 35 transactions.

Telecommunications company, GO plc, registered a 0.48 per cent decline as it ended the week at €4.14. A total of 18,940 shares changed hands across seven deals.

Its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, traded four times over a spread of 81,800 shares. The equity’s previous week’s closing price of €0.52 was not impacted.

Last Friday, RS2 Software plc published the presentation for the acquisition of 100 per cent of KALICOM Liebers Zahlungssysteme KG, which was delivered to the stockbroking community.

This acquisition will give RS2 a boost for entering into the direct merchant business as well as a potential for a significant value creation through integrated group capabilities.

Last Friday, the equity reached an all-time high price of €2.36, but ended week at €2.34, translating into a 1.74 per cent increase.

In the property sector, out of four active equities, one lost ground while the rest closed unchanged. Malta Properties Company plc declined to €0.655 as 11,375 shares changed ownership over six transactions.

This translated into a 3.68 per cent fall in price.

In the banking industry, all four equities were active

Last Wednesday, Malita Investments plc announced that the board shall meet on March 11 to consider and, if deemed fit, approve the company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The board shall consider the payment of a final dividend. The next AGM is set for May 6, 2020.

The equity traded seven times as 52,355 shares changed hands, leaving the previous week’s closing price of €0.90 unaltered.

Tigne’ Mall plc executed a sole deal of 20,000 shares last Monday which left no impact on its previous week’s closing price of €0.90.

Similarly, MIDI plc traded once last Friday over 8,300 shares, but closed unchanged at €0.47.

Last Tuesday, Medserv plc announced that the conditional framework agreement from the launch of the voluntary bid was extended to March 6, 2020.

By this deadline, certain conditions need to be satisfied prior to the voluntary bid launched by AMT SA to the company’s shareholders. During the Christmas period, the company commenced its process of due diligence on AMT SA and its subsidiaries. A sole deal of 2,000 shares dragged the price by 0.91 per cent to €1.09 last Tuesday.

The equity did not record more trades during the week.

PG plc recorded a 9.78 per cent price increase in January.

During the week, the equity traded at a weekly high of €2.06 but ended the week €0.04 lower at €2.02.

Last week the equity gained 1.51 per cent as 116,515 shares changed hands over 27 deals.

Last Thursday, Mapfre Middlesea plc was active over two deals involving 7,000 shares. This resulted into a 5.45 per cent gain in price, ending the week at €2.32.

The equity gained 7.41 per cent in January. Main Street Complex plc also registered a 5.45 per cent increase as a single deal of 150 shares was executed last Monday. No more trades were recorded during the week, to close at €0.58.

MaltaPost plc ended the week in the red with a 0.74 per cent fall in price to reach the €1.34 price level. This was the outcome of 5,000 shares executed over two transactions.

Five deals with a spread of 6,581 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares did not alter the equity’s previous week’s closing price of €10.90. Similarly, International Hotel Investments plc was also active but closed unchanged at €0.81.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week at 1,081.32 points, translating into a 0.026 per cent increase.

A total of 41 issues were active, of which 14 registered gains while another ten traded lower.

The 6% Pendergardens Developments plc Secured € 2022 Series II headed the list of gainers with a 2.86 per cent increase, to close at €108.00. Conversely, the 5.8% International Hotel Investments plc 2021 lost 2.39 per cent, ending the week at €101.90.

On the Sovereign debt front, the MSE MGS Total Return Index rose by an additional 1.984 per cent reaching 1,142.54 points.

The 5.25% MGS 2030 (I) registered the best performance as it closed 7.14 per cent higher at €160. On the other hand, the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) closed 4.46 per cent lower at €124.20.

In the Prospects MTF market, five issues were active.

The 5% Borgo Lifestyle Finance plc Secured Callable 2026-2029 registered the highest liquidity as it generated a total turnover of €12,663, to close at €100.50.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on Tel: 21224410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.