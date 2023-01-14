The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) closed the week in the green, with a 0.2 per cent increase to finish at 7,458.422 points.

Strong gains by Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) and Lombard Bank Malta plc (LOM) pushed the equity index higher.

Total weekly turnover dropped to €0.5m across 91 deals. A total of 16 equities were active, four of which gained, eight declined, while the rest remained unchanged.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index erased the previous week’s gain ending the week 0.3% lower at 1,122.748 points. A total of 54 bonds were active, as 15 gained while another 24 declined.

The 3.8% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2029 was the best performing corporate bond, as it gained 9.8% to close at €93.95.

On the other hand, the 3.25% AX Group plc Unsecured Bonds 2026 Series I suffered the biggest drop, as it shed 4.9 per cent to €95.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by 0.2%, to end the week at 877.621 points.

A total of 18 issues were active, as 11 advanced and seven declined.

The 2.3% MGS 2029 (II) was the best performer, as it gained 5% to close at par. The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) suffered the biggest drop to close at €80.92, lower by 10%.

Top 10 market movers

BOV had a significant impact on the positive movement of the MSE Index, as the share price added 5.7% to the previous week’s closing price. BOV was the most liquid equity, as 22 deals registered a turnover of €142,307 to close at €0.93.

LOM joined the list of gainers, as it managed to partially recoup the previous week’s loss.

MIA adds 0.9% to its share price

Two transactions worth €60,814 were recorded, as the equity jumped by 20% to close at €0.90.

Unlike its peers, HSBC Bank Malta plc shaved off €0.025 from its share price, down by 3.1%. The banking equity ended the week at €0.785, as a single transaction of 4,155 shares was executed.

Malta Properties Company plc registered a 13% positive movement in its share price.

A total of 20,262 shares exchanged ownership across three transactions to end the week at €0.452.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) added 0.9% to its share price on Wednesday, to end the week at €5.65. A total of 28 deals worth €91,229 were executed.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) shares retracted by 4.7%.

The equity recorded three transactions of 26,500 shares, with a trading turnover reaching €16,263. IHI shares finished the week at €0.61.

Mapfre Middlesea plc was active on Monday, ending the week in negative territory.

The equity eased by 6.3% to close at €1.50. This was the outcome of three transactions involving 11,147 shares.

Telecommunications operator, GO plc, registered a 1.4 per cent drop and closed the week at €2.80.

A total of nine deals worth €35,148 were executed.

Two transactions of 5,356 Malita Investments plc shares dragged the price by 14.3%. The property equity closed the week at €0.60.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) headed south, as three deals involving 750 shares and worth €5,500 were executed.

This translated to a 0.7 per cent decline, ending the week at €7.30.

Company announcements: AX Real Estate dividend to be distributed on January 30

The board of AX Real Estate plc held a meeting on January 9 where the board declared and resolved to distribute a net interim dividend of €3.4 million equivalent to a net dividend of €0.0125 per ordinary share.

The dividend will be distributed on January 30.

MIA issued December’s traffic results, which indicated an 88.3 per cent recovery of pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels following 421,468 passenger movements.

December’s daily traffic averaged at around 13,000 passenger movements, where during three of the month’s busiest days, MIA handled more than 17,000 passengers.

December’s results brought the full-year traffic up to 5.8m passenger movements, with this total being 20 per cent below MIA’s record full-year traffic for 2019.

MedservRegis plc announced that Regis Uganda Ltd (REGIS) has been awarded a contract by Vallourec Oil and Gas Uganda Ltd (VOGU), in support of services being provided to TotalEnergies E&P Uganda B.V. (TotalEnergies).

VOGU has entrusted REGIS for the provision of Oil Country Tubular Goods handling services on the local yard operated by VOGU in Buliisa.

The contract term is for 42 months and the services by REGIS are being performed at TotalEnergies’s Drilling Support Base inside the Industrial Area located in Buliisa District, Uganda.

Clarification

In last Sunday’s Local Market Yearly Round-Up, the movement in the share prices of SFC, RS2 and LOM did not account for the bonus share issues which these companies allotted in 2022.

SFC allotted 1 share for every 5 shares held, RS2 allotted 1 share for every 8 shares held and LOM allotted 1 share for every 75 shares held.

Taking into consideration the said bonus shares the annual performances would read as follows: SFC -14.8%, RS2 -23.2%, RS2P +0.7%, LOM +10.4%.

