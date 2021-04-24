The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned in positive territory, as it reached 8,252.192 points – equivalent to a 2.9% weekly change. During the week activity increased by 13%, as total turnover amounted to €1.04 million, generated across 134 transactions.

Out of 19 active equities, 11 registered gains while another five lost ground.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc reached an all-time-high of €2.12 last Wednesday but did not manage to sustain the gain, as it closed the week at €2.08 – translating into a 1% increase.

Eight deals involving 20,072 shares were executed.

Last Thursday, HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) held its annual general meeting and approved all the proposed resolutions.

The shareholders also approved the final gross dividend of €0.0116 per share, representing a final gross payment of €4,179,550.75 as recommended by the board. HSBC shares recorded a 1.2% decline in price, as they closed at €0.85.

This was the result of 54,461 shares spread over 16 deals.

Bank of Valletta plc ended the week flat at €0.90, as a total of 14 deals involving 81,479 shares were executed.

Last Thursday, Lombard Bank Malta plc’s board approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, and resolved that these statements be submitted for approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting on May 28.

The bank registered a profit before tax of €10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 translating into a 32% decline when compared to 2019.

The board resolved to recommend the payment of a final gross dividend of €0.03 (net dividend of €0.0195) per nominal €0.25 share which will be paid on June 9, 2021 to shareholders on the register as at April 28, 2021. Four deals involving 16,911 shares pushed the price 4.7% higher to €2.00.

FIMBank plc was active yesterday, as it traded three times over a spread of 40,699 shares. As a result, the equity lost 6.5%, ending the week at the $0.29 price level.

GO plc, was the most liquid, as it generated a total turnover of €511,899. A total of 138,626 shares changed hands across 19 transactions, pushing the price 2.2% higher to €3.72.

On the other hand, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc closed in the red at €0.50 – translating into a 3.9% movement.

This was the outcome of 12 deals involving 121,100 shares.

Yesterday, RS2 Software plc announced the results of the Preference Share Issue, with respect to the allocation of an issue of up to 28,571,400 new preference shares by the Company having a nominal value of €0.06 per preference share at an offer price of €1.75.

The offer period closed on April 16 and applications for a total amount of 8,989,600 preference shares with a total value of €15,731,800 were received.

The equity advanced by 8.7%, as 23,250 shares were spread over seven transactions, to close €0.16 higher at €2.00.

Malta International Airport plc was active but remained unchanged at €6.20. A total of 22,484 shares changed ownership over 15 deals.

A sole deal of 1,000 International Hotel Investments plc shares translated into a double-digit gain of 10.2%. The equity ended the week at the €0.65 price level.

This week’s top performance was recorded by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc with a 14.3% spike in price, as eight deals involving 1,429 shares were executed.

The equity closed the week at a 57-week high of €10.00. Since the beginning of the year the equity is up by just over 28%.

On a similar note, Medserv plc registered a 12.2% rise in price, as it ended the week at €0.83. Three deals involving 14,542 shares were executed.

Moving on to the property sector, the board of Tigne’ Mall plc approved the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The board resolved that the audited financial statements shall be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the annual general meeting on June 15.

One transaction of 1,000 shares was executed, resulting into a positive 2.1% movement in price. The equity closed at the €0.745 price level.

Malita Investments plc traded once over 5,000 shares, to close 1.7% higher at €0.88.

Malta Properties Company plc shares increased by nearly 1%, as 49,000 shares were spread over seven deals. The equity ended the week at €0.555.

Yesterday, the board of MIDI plc approved the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The board resolved that these shall be submitted for approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting on June 17.

The board did not recommend a dividend payment as the aim is to preserve the group’s cash resources, considering projected liquidity demands over the coming months.

Seven deals involving 2,800 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares resulted into a positive 1% movement in price. The equity closed €0.02 higher at €2.38.

MaltaPost plc closed 3.8% lower at €1.27, as four deals involving 4,339 shares were executed.

Three deals involving 9,897 Harvest Technology plc shares did not impact the equity’s previous closing price of €1.45.

Last Tuesday, Main Street Complex plc announced that the board approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. Gross revenue for 2020 reached €517,469 which translates into a 37% decline when compared to the €819,540 recorded in 2019.

Considering the prevailing circumstances, the board has formulated the view that in this period of uncertainty, it would be prudent not to recommend the declaration of a final dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

A sole deal of 1,000 Loqus Holding plc shares dragged the price by 27.2% to €0.066.

Last Thursday, LifeStar Holding plc announced that an application for the admissibility of LifeStar Insurance’s ordinary shares to listing has been submitted to the Malta Financial Services Authority for approval.

The company also announced that LifeStar Insurance intends to proceed with a public offer of subordinated bonds and that an application for the admissibility to listing has been submitted to the MFSA for approval.

The board also approved the consolidated annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and resolved that they be submitted for approval of the shareholders at the AGM.

LifeStar Holding plc’s consolidated results registered a total comprehensive loss of €0.6 million versus a profit of €1.1 million generated in 2019.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index remained relatively unchanged at 1,127.06 points. A total of 14 issues were active, of which gainers and losers tallied to seven-a-piece. The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) headed the list of gainers, as it closed 4.8% higher at €130.00. On the other hand, the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) closed 2.4% lower at €124.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a further 0.17% increase, as it reached 1,114.16 points. Out of 51 active issues, 22 headed north while another 14 closed in the opposite direction.

The best performance of a 2% rise in price, was recorded by the 5.8% International Hotel Investments plc 2023, as it closed at €102.99. Conversely, the 4.5% Shoreline Mall plc Secured € Bonds 2032 lost 2.3%, ending the week at €99.03.

In the Prospects MTF market, the 5% FES Finance plc Secured €2029 was the most active, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €22,329.

