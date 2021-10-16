The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) closed below the flat line, as it shed 1.4 per cent following a 2.5% gain the previous week, to finish at 8,094.721 points.

As a result, the local equities index is down by 4.4% since the beginning of the year.

Ten equities were active, as none of the large cap equities gained while on the downside Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) declined by 15%.

Malta International Airport plc also closed lower while the two major banks closed flat.

SFC shares declined by 15% to €8.50, following an 18% gain last week. The equity kicked off the week at €9.90. However, a second deal worth a mere €145 yesterday sent the equity to the €8.50 level. During the week, two transactions worth €10,400 were executed.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) declined by 0.8% or €0.05, as five deals worth €51,000 were recorded. The share price of the airport operator closed at €6.10 after trading at a weekly high of €6.15.

MIA shares were active during three trading sessions.

PG plc shares shed 3.2% to close at €2.44. The equity was only active on Monday and Thursday, as three deals of 6,423 shares were executed.

During the week PG shares oscillated between a high of €2.50 and a low of €2.44. The equity is up by 22% since the beginning of the year.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc closed flat at €0.88. The equity took the lion’s share of total turnover, as over €185,000 was traded over 18 transactions.

The bank’s share price touched a weekly high of €0.90 mid-week, which however it failed to sustain, despite an increase in activity on Thursday.

HSBC Bank Malta plc traded at a high of €0.82 and closed at €0.80 with no change in price. Six trades of nearly 13,000 shares were executed.

The banking equity is down by 11% year-to-date.

In the telecommunications sector, GO plc shares managed to close flat at €3.36. The equity touched a weekly low of €3.28, but one minor trade yesterday sent the equity higher to €3.36, hence closing unchanged.

Seven transactions worth €41,000 were recorded.

Meanwhile, Loqus Holdings plc shares jumped by 29% to return to the €0.08 level, as one thin trade was executed.

Another small trade in the preference shares of RS2 Software plc sent the equity higher by 3% to €1.75.

In the property sector, Trident Estates plc closed flat at €1.55, as 9,129 shares changed ownership over four deals. Malta Properties Company plc (MPC) shares declined by 1.8%, as the equity settled at €0.56. During the week, turnover in MPC reached €47,000.

In terms of IPO activity, Hili Properties plc announced that the board has authorised the submission of an application for authorisation for admissibility to listing to the MFSA requesting the approval of a prospectus in relation to the proposed public issue of the shares.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed marginally lower, to end the week at 1,087.36 points. Sixteen issues were active, as over €3.2m were traded across 62 transactions.

The long-dated 4.65% MGS 2032 was the most traded issue, while the 30-year 1.8% MGS 2051 closed at €101.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week 0.3% higher at 1,154.558 points. A total of 46 bonds were active, as 219 trades worth nearly €2m were recorded.

The 4% Merkanti Holding plc Secured 2026 bond was the most traded. The bond finished the week at €100.50. The 4.15% Phoenicia Finance Company plc Unsecured 2023 – 2028 followed, as turnover reached just under €131,000. The bond closed at a price of €101.

In the Prospects MTF market, activity was spread across two issues as turnover declined to €53,000. The 5% Busy Bee Finance plc Unsecured 2029 was the most liquid as weekly turnover reached €50,000.

Nine deals were recorded, as the bond closed at €101.50.

Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.