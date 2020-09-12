The MSE Equity Total Return Index ended the short trading week 0.7% higher at 7,523.198 points. Out of 18 active equities, four headed north while another seven lost ground. A total weekly turnover of €0.5 million was generated across 98 transactions.

International Hotel Investments plc headed the list of gainers with a 7% increase. The equity was active only on Friday, as 11,281 shares changed ownership across seven transactions. The equity ended the week at €0.54.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc (MIA) shares started off the week on a positive note, as it reached €4.98. However, it did not manage to sustain the gain, as it closed 0.8% lower at €4.80. This was the result of 27 deals involving 18,278 shares.

On Wednesday, MIA announced the traffic results for the month of August. The airport welcomed 252,022 passengers, translating into a drop of 69.4 per cent over the same month in 2019.

Since the airport’s reopening to commercial flights on July 1, 2020, the first two weeks of August have been the busiest in terms of the number of passengers handled. A total of 459,440 seats were available on flights operated to and from MIA throughout August, with seat load factor (SLF) for the month standing at 54.9%.

The top markets for the month under review were Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland, cumulatively accounting for 169,804 movements of August’s total passenger traffic.

While August closed off with 99,204 passenger movements more than July, the introduction of Malta’s amber list together with various travel restrictions announced by other countries, led to a weaker passenger traffic performance in the second half of the month.

Aviation and travel organisations such as Airports Council International have appealed for more harmonised quarantine measures and restrictions across countries that can help restore traveller confidence and contribute to the industry’s recovery.

In an economic analysis bulletin published on August 31, 2020, Airports Council International reported that the airport industry is anticipating a reduction of 58.4% in traffic when compared to 2019, which equates to a loss of 5.6 billion passengers for the year.

The highest liquidity was recorded by Bank of Valletta plc, as total turnover stood at €171,055. The bank traded 1% lower, as 192,167 shares were spread over 22 deals.

Yesterday, HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that the final deed of sale for the building complex known as HSBC Contact Centre, was signed with SWT Property Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malta Properties Company plc.

The bank confirmed that the value of the transaction generated a small profit that will not have a material impact on the bank’s 2020 results.

The equity was active but closed unchanged at €0.80. Seven deals involving 28,300 shares were executed.

Malta Properties Company plc confirmed that the consideration for the sale and acquisition of the property from HSBC Bank Malta plc is €7,825,000 revised lower from €8,050,000 of which €805,000 was paid on the promise of sale and €7,020,000 (the remaining consideration) has been paid in full and final settlement of the consideration upon the final deed of sale.

A total of €6,500,000 of the remaining consideration has been paid to HSBC through bank financing.

In terms of trading activity, five deals involving 12,015 shares pushed the price higher by almost 1% to €0.515.

Telecommunications company, GO plc traded three times on Friday, after no trades were recorded during the previous three sessions. A total of 5,905 shares were executed, as the equity succumbed to selling pressure.

GO shares lost 1.8% to end the week at €3.24. Meanwhile, five deals involving 101,800 BMIT Technologies plc shares did not alter the previous week’s closing price of €0.46.

Five deals involving 6,995 RS2 Software plc shares did not impact the equity’s previous week’s closing price of €2.26 – despite trading at €2.24 on Monday. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is up by 5.6%.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, lost 0.5% as it closed at the €1.89 price level. Three deals involving 7,825 shares were executed. Similarly, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was down by 0.7%, as 1,483 shares were spread over four deals.

Similarly, Trident Estates plc closed 3.4% higher at €1.53, as the equity traded twice over 700 shares.

A sole deal of 225 shares pushed Mapfre Middlesea plc’s price 11% higher to €2.00.

Global Capital plc traded once on Thursday over 10,000 shares but closed the week unchanged at €0.55.

A single transaction of 324,000 Loqus Holdings plc shares resulted into a double-digit decline of almost 33%.

The equity ended the week €0.032 lower at €0.065.

On Monday, Medserv plc announced that it has been awarded a contract extension by Ieoc Production B.V. (Eni Egypt) to continue providing integrated logistics support services for their offshore operations in Egypt. The contract has been extended until December 31, 2021.

The Eastern Mediterranean energy block is a significant and growing market for the Company, given its strong presence in both Cyprus and Egypt.

The Company awaits adjudication of a tender for provision of integrated logistics support services to another international oil company operating offshore Egypt. The equity traded once on Monday over 2,250 shares, closing 0.8% lower at €0.615.

MaltaPost plc remained flat at €1.05, as one deal of 3,000 shares was executed. Similarly, Plaza Centres plc was active but closed unchanged at €0.935. A total of 7,900 shares changed hands over two deals.

On Friday, Grand Harbour Marina plc announced that the shareholders considered and approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 together with the directors’ and auditors’ report.

No trading activity was recorded during the week.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index gained a further 0.2% as it reached 1,137.45 points. Out of 17 active issues, eight registered gains while another six closed in the red. The best performer was the 2.3% MGS 2029 (II), as it closed 4.2% higher at €124.00. On the other hand, the 5.25% MGS 2030 (I) lost 3.3%, ending the week at €145.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a further 0.13% decline as it closed at 1,076.80 points. A total of 39 issues were active, 16 of which advanced while another 12 traded lower. The 4% MIDI plc Secured € 2026 headed the list of gainers with a 3.3% movement in price, to close at €103.84. Conversely, the 3.65% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured € 2029 lost 1.5%, reaching its par value.

In the Prospects MTF market, five issues were active. The 4.75% KA Finance plc Secured Callable Bonds 2026-2029 was the most liquid, as a total turnover of €9,950 was generated.

