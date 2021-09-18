The MSE Equity Total Return Index lost 1.8% during this week’s trading and ended at 8,005.685 points.

Thirteen equities were active, as nine were in the red, two gained, while another two equities remained unchanged.

The equity index was dragged down mostly by the large declines experienced by MIDI plc, International Hotel Investments plc and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.

MIDI plc was this week’s worst performer, as the equity plummeted 13.3%, as a result of one trade which took place on Thursday involving 13,661 shares with a trading value of €5,000. The company’s share price closed the week at the €0.366 price level.

During this week, MIDI plc announced that the board of the Planning Authority approved the revised masterplan and the revised outline development permit for the restoration and redevelopment of Manoel Island.

International Hotel Investments plc fell by 10.3% to the €0.61 price level, as one trade was recorded late during Friday’s trading session involving 24,500 shares with a value of €14,945. The share price of the hotels’ operator dropped 15.3% since the beginning of the year.

In the banking industry, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) shares shed 0.6% during the week.

The equity was active over 11 trades, with 60,986 shares changing ownership. BOV’s share price ended the week at €0.895 and is currently trading 5.8% lower on a year-to-date basis.

On the flip side, the shares of HSBC Bank Malta plc jumped 2.5%, as 16 trades with a total trading value of €105,371 were recorded. The bank’s equity closed at the €0.83 price level and from a year-to-date perspective it is trading 7.8% lower.

Lombard Bank Malta plc experienced a weekly decline of 3.2%, as five trades involving 6,297 shares were recorded during Monday and Wednesday’s trading sessions.

The equity did not trade for the rest of the week and closed at €1.81.

In the telecommunications sector, GO plc trended 1.2 per cent lower, as five trades across 14,950 shares were recorded and closed at the €3.36 price level.

Furthermore, its subsidiary Harvest Technology plc dropped by 2%, because of two trades with a total trading value of €6,353 which were recorded on Tuesday. The equity ended the week at €1.50.

BMIT Technologies plc (BMIT) saw its shares decline by 2%. This drop resulted due to seven trades across 83,007 shares recorded during Monday and Thursday’s trading sessions. BMIT shares closed at the €0.48 price level.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) held onto the €6 price level, as eight trades across 1,770 shares were recorded and ensured that the equity closed the week unchanged. MIA is currently trading 3.2% lower on a year-to-date basis.

The preference shares of RS2 Software plc lost 5.6%, as one transaction worth €6,800 was executed at €1.70.

The equity of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc eased by 4.9% to the €7.85 price level on activity totalling 3,763 shares. The company’s shares are trading 0.6% higher year-to-date.

For the second week in a row, PG plc traded flat during the week at €2.44, as two trades involving the exchange of 5,820 shares were recorded.

Malta Properties Company plc (MPC) advanced 3.6%, as seven trades involving the exchange of 121,950 shares were executed.

The real-estate company’s equity price closed at €0.57.

This week MPC announced that it entered into a promise of sale agreement with A+ Investments Ltd to sell and transfer to MPC a building, used as an office complex in Ta’ Xbiex.

Upon publication of the Deed of Sale, the Property will be added to the company’s property portfolio and thereafter, the company’s income will be supplemented by rental payments attributable to the lease of the Property.

LifeStar Holdings plc announced that following the Exchange Offer back in May 2021, the company still has approximately 989 shareholders.

The number of shareholders deciding to retain their shareholding in the company exceeds the company’s original expectations at the time it had announced that, following the Share Offer and the Exchange Offer, the Company intended to de-list its ordinary shares.

The company, therefore, announced that it is the intention of the board to maintain a listing of the company’s ordinary shares, and that in view of the completion of the exchange operations in connection with the exchange offer, the company shall be withdrawing its voluntary request for a suspension of trading in the ordinary shares in the company.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index increased by 0.4%, to end the week at 1,103.593 points.

The best performing government stock was the 5.25% MGS 2030 (I) which experienced an increase of 1.6% in its price over the past week, to end the week at €144. On the downside, the 4.5% MGS 2028 (II) suffered the biggest decline, as it dropped by 1.2% to end the week at €130.42.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week 0.3% higher at 1,150.027 points. The 5.75% Central Business Centres plc Unsecured € 2021 S1T1 ended the week as the best performer with a gain of 2.5% at €101.99. On the other hand, the 4% SP Finance plc Secured 2029 suffered the biggest drop, as it declined by 4.3% to close at €100.51.

In the Prospects MTF market, activity was spread across six issues, as turnover amounted to €56,565. The 4.875% AgriHoldings Plc Senior Secured € 2024 was the most liquid, as weekly turnover reached €19,095 because of one transaction and closed the week at €100.50.

