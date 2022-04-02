The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) ended the week 0.2 per cent lower, as it slid to 7,600.155 points.

Trading activity was spread over 19 equities, as eight increased, while seven headed in the opposite direction.

Overall, 117 trades were executed during the week, with turnover increasing to slightly below €0.7m.

Malta International Airport plc traded eight times during the week across 30,944 shares, generating a turnover of €174,952.

The equity locked a 0.9 per cent increase to its share price in the final hour of trading to ultimately close at €5.70.

BMIT Technologies plc was the most liquid equity during the week, after generating a turnover of €197,058.

The equity failed to sustain a 10-month high of €0.51 reached on Wednesday, having ended the week at the €0.50 price mark – a week-on-week gain of 0.4 per cent.

The company’s board of directors approved the annual report and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

These will be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM scheduled to be held remotely on May 24, 2022.

International Hotel Investments plc closed the week with a positive 1.7 per cent change in price, reaching the €0.60 price level. This was the outcome of five deals involving just 9,306 shares.

In the banking industry, HSBC Bank Malta plc was active throughout the four-day trading week.

The equity closed 2.4 per cent lower, as 11 transactions worth €25,431 dragged the share price down to €0.83.

Its peer, Bank of Valletta plc eased by 1.3 per cent, as 13 trades on a volume of 46,490 shares were recorded. The share price of the banking equity closed at €0.77.

Meanwhile, the share price of FIMBank plc reached an all-time low of $0.20 to ultimately recoup the loss and close unchanged at $0.25 – on mere volume worth just $619.

Hili Properties plc headed the list of fallers after four deals worth just €3,206, dragged the share price by 5.5 per cent to the €0.24 price level.

Hili announced that it has acquired a 7,863 sqm shopping centre in Riga, Latvia, built on 21,580 sqm of land, for a net price of €20m.

The property is situated in one of Riga’s most densely populated residential areas.

The shopping centre has been operational for 15 years and has the benefit of an anchor tenant as well as other successful retail operators.

The acquisition has been structured as a share sale pursuant to which a subsidiary of the company incorporated in Latvia (SIA “Premier Estates Ltd”) acquired 100% of the issued share capital of SIA “SC Stirnu”, incorporated in Latvia.

SIA Stirnu is the owner of the said shopping centre.

This asset in Latvia, increases the company’s portfolio from €135m to €155m and extends the total leasable square meters to 98,000 square meters across 24 properties.

GO plc shares reached an intra-week low of €3.18 to recoup its share price and close 1.9 per cent higher at €3.30.

Total turnover of €70,647 were recorded, spread across 13 deals.

GO’s board of directors approved the annual report and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

These will be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM scheduled to be held remotely on May 25, 2022.

RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares retracted by 3% to €1.60, following three deals of just 3,845 shares.

Similarly, the share price of the retail conglomerate, PG plc declined by 2.6% to close at €2.24. The equity was active across a single transaction of 3,614 shares.

A sole transaction of 13,000 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares worth €104,000, pushed the share price higher by 1.9 per cent to finish the week at €8.00.

M&Z plc reversed course on Tuesday, having closed 2% lower at €0.75.

This was the result of 19,253 shares that were executed across two deals.

Meanwhile, two contrasting sessions for MaltaPost plc cancelled each other out to ultimately close the week unchanged at €1.10. The equity traded six times, generating a turnover of €6,776.

Two trades involving 9,000 Malta Properties Company plc shares partially erased the previous week’s decline. The equity advanced by 3% to end the week at €0.52.

The share price of Trident Estates plc closed unchanged at €1.46, having recovered from an intra-day low of €1.37. Three trades involving 16,500 shares were executed.

After four weeks of inactivity, three transactions of 4,835 Tigne Mall plc shares pulled the share price into negative territory. The equity slipped by 1.4 per cent to close at the €0.70 price level.

Plaza Centres plc was active on slim volume of 1,750 shares, executed across two trades. The equity finished the week unchanged at the €0.85 price level.

Three deals of 6,100 Malita Investments plc shares lifted its share price 5.3% higher, thus fully recovering the previous week’s decline, to close at €0.79.

Loqus Holdings plc was the best performing equity as it rallied by 71 per cent to finish the week at a five-month high of €0.19. Four deals yesterday of 38,679 shares were executed, generating a turnover of €5,088.

VBL plc announced that the AGM will be held on April 20, 2022 to present the audited accounts and the consolidated audited accounts of the group for the financial year December 31, 2021, together with other resolutions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index lost 0.3% over the week, reaching 1,130.856 points. A total of 43 issues were active, with total turnover reaching €1.3m.

The 4.25% Best Deal Properties Holding plc Secured € 2024 was the most liquid corporate bond, as seven trades worth €326,562 was recorded.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index registered a further decline, as it decreased by 0.5% to close at 1,029.203 points. A total of 14 government bonds were active, with the 4.65% MGS 2032 (I) being the most liquid, as three trades worth a total of €0.35m were recorded.

In the Prospects MTF market, two issues were active, with total turnover tallying to just €2,870 spread over two deals.

The 4.75% KA Finance plc Secured Callable Bonds 2026-2029 traded at €93.5, while the 4.75% Orion Finance plc € Unsecured 2027 closed at par.