The MSE Equity Price Index moved higher for the first time in four days on Wednesday as it advanced by 0.34% to 3,725.645 points.

Trading activity was spread across eight equities, four of which trended in positive territory whilst another four companies closed the day unchanged. Overall trading volumes improved contracted to €0.09 million compared to €0.2 million on Tuesday.

Two deals totalling 3,000 shares left the share price of Malta International Airport plc at the €5.95 level. Today, MIA announced that during the month of June passenger movements increased by 8.8% from the previous month to 603,532 which, in turn, is 16.4% lower than the amount of 721,565 passengers welcomed in the same period in 2019.

MIA explained that the rate of recovery in passenger movements was marginally stronger than the rebound in seat capacity (-17.7% when compared to June 2019).

On the other hand, the seat load factor of 85.5% achieved in June 2022 was superior to that recorded in May 2022 (81.4%) and June 2019 (84.1%). Meanwhile, the total number of passenger movements since the start of 2022, amounting to 2.35 million, was 7.7% short of the level of traffic of 2.54 million recorded in all of 2021.

Moreover, the total number of passengers welcomed in the first half of 2022 was just 11% lower than the total traffic of 2.64 million recorded in H1 2017, and also represents a recovery of 72.1% of the volume of traffic recorded in the first half of 2019. In its announcement, MIA also noted that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 27 July to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2022.

APS Bank plc stayed at the €0.66 level across 30,462 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc traded flat at €0.505 and €7.50 respectively albeit on trivial volumes.

Low trading activity also took place in the equities of Lombard Bank Malta plc and Loqus Holdings plc. Lombard advanced by 1.1% to the €1.90 level whilst Loqus climbed 5.6% to recapture the €0.19 level.

Bank of Valletta plc added 2.2% to regain the €0.92 level on a total of 12,000 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was MIDI plc as it surged 3% back to the €0.34 level on volumes totalling 122,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s uplift by 0.15% to 944.192 points amid heightened volatility across international financial markets as inflation in the US rose to a 40-year high of 9.1%.

