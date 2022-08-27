The MSE Equity Total Return Index finished the week lower, as the equity index dropped by 1.1% to 7,637.803 points.

A total of 17 equities were active, as two gained ground, while nine headed south.

Trading activity in local equities reached a total turnover of just €0.22m.

The equity price of Malta International Airport plc advanced by 0.9% to €5.90, as five deals worth €16,813 were recorded. On a year-to-date basis, the local airport’s equity price has shed 1.7%.

Bank of Valletta plc shares kept hold of the €0.85 price level during the week, having failed to sustain a weekly high of €0.86, following six trades of 27,470 shares.

The share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc lost 1.4% in value, as 20,125 shares spread over eight trades were executed.

The bank’s equity price traded at an intra-week high of €0.765, but then closed at its 10-week low of €0.73.

Similarly, APS Bank plc eased by 0.8%, to end the week at the €0.65 level. This drop was the result of seven trades involving the change in ownership of 36,417 shares.

On the contrary, Lombard Bank Malta plc gained 1.6%, to close at €1.95. Trading activity included three transactions with a total trading turnover of €25,077 across 12,860 shares.

In the telecommunications sector, GO plc shares moved 1.3% lower, as a single trade worth €505 was executed during Thursday’s trading session.

The company’s share price closed at €3.04.

Similarly, the price per share of its subsidiary BMIT Technologies plc (BMIT), declined by 2.1% to close at €0.47. Liquidity was slightly higher for BMIT shares, as two trades worth €2,501 were recorded.

The share price of the hotel operating company International Hotel Investments plc closed unchanged at €0.72.

Market activity included one trade on Wednesday worth €4,900.

Although publishing positive results on Thursday, PG plc maintained last week’s closing price of €2.16. The company’s equity exchanged hands four times, with a total of 10,710 shares valued at just over €23k.

On Thursday, the board of directors of PG plc approved for publication its annual report and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022.

The group registered a turnover of €147m, an increase of 13.6% on the turnover of €129.4m recorded in 2020/21.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc kept hold of the €7.45 price level on thin volume of 398 shares.

The board of directors of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc announced that they are scheduled to meet on September 28.

The equity of RS2 Software plc (RS2) was one of this week’s worst performers, as its price declined by 8.6% to €1.38.

Main Street Complex approve interim financial statements

Nine trades across 44,000 shares were recorded, with trading turnover reaching €61,731. On a year-to-date basis, RS2 shares are down by 20.7%.

During the week, RS2 approved the interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

MedservRegis plc suffered a decline in its share value during the week, as three trades on a volume of 15,160 shares forced the equity 6.3% lower, to close at €0.82.

Yesterday, the board of directors of MedservRegis plc approved the half yearly report of the company for the financial period ended June 30, 2022.

The group’s reported turnover amounted to €26m when compared to €6m for the same period during 2021.

From the property sector, Malita Investments plc and Malta Properties Company plc shares both remained unchanged. The former closed at €0.775, as it traded once on a small volume of 500 shares, while the latter closed at €0.52, as one trade worth €1,300 was recorded.

Trident Estates plc (Trident) and VBL plc (VBL) plummeted by 7.4% to €1.37 and 15.9% to €0.212, respectively.

On Monday, VBL announced that the Board of Directors approved the interim directors’ report and interim consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2022.

The revenue for the period increased substantially from the previous year, as the group recorded a revenue of €894,884 when compared to €203,499 recorded last year.

Furthermore, EBIDTA was also significantly higher, reaching €47,907 from a loss of €207,408 recorded last year.

The board of directors of Trident announced that they are scheduled to meet on September 22 to consider and approve the company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended July 31, 2022.

Loqus Holdings plc was this week’s worst performing equity, as the company’s market value dropped by 64.3% to a price per share of €0.15.

This drop was caused by two small trades with a total trading value of €128 during yesterday’s trading session.

Lifestar Holdings plc and Lifestar Insurance plc announced that their board of directors are scheduled to meet on August 29, 2022 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the unaudited half-yearly financial report of the company for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

AX Real Estate plc announced that last Thursday it held its annual general meeting, during which all the resolutions on the agenda were approved.

On Monday, the board of directors of Main Street Complex plc approved the company’s interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

A revenue of €364,696 was generated during the period under consideration.

The company’s profit before tax rose to €209,422 from the €88,830 registered in June 2021. The board of directors also approved the payment of a net interim dividend of €0.00671 per share which will be paid by not later than September 12, 2022.

The board of directors of Malita Investments plc announced that it approved the company’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

During the first half of 2022, the company registered a loss of €27.2m when compared to a loss of €15m during the same period last year.

The result for the period includes a negative movement in the fair value of MIA and VCP properties as well as the Parliament Building and Open Air Theatre, caused by the upward movement in interest rates.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by 1.3% to close at 940.865 points. A total of nine issues were active, eight of which headed south. The 4.45% MGS 2032 (II) issue was the worst performer, as it closed 3.4% lower to €114.08.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered an increase of 0.5%, as it reached 1,161.343 points. Out of 51 active issues, 20 advanced, while another 15 headed south.

The 4% International Hotel Investments plc Unsecured € 2026 headed the list of gainers, as it registered a 3.1% increase in price, to close at €100.

Conversely, the 5.1% 6PM Holdings plc Unsecured € 2025 ended the week 2.9% lower at €101.

In the Prospects MTF market, 10 issues were active. The 5% Luxury Living Finance plc € Secured Bonds 2028 was the most active, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €15,000.

