The local equities market lost a further 0.318 per cent as it ended the week at 9,497.858 points. A total of 20 equities were active, of which four headed north while another 10 closed in the opposite direction. A total turnover of €1.2 million was generated across 202 deals.

RS2 Software plc reached an all-time high price of €2.34, translating into an 8.33 per cent increase from last week’s figure. The equity was the most liquid as it registered a total weekly turnover of €553,077 spread over 53 deals. The equity headed the list of gainers and has already recorded a 9.35 per cent increase in 2020, following 2019’s yearly advance of 72.03 per cent.

Last Wednesday, RS2 Software plc (RS2) announced the acquisition of Kalicom Liebers Zahlungssysteme KG, a very successful commercial network operator. This company, which is located in Germany, is one of the leading commercial network operators for electronic, card-based payments systems with several thousand payment terminals. It offers products such as POS terminals, girocard/direct debit processing, routing of credit card transactions and referral of acquiring services to small- to medium-sized enterprises across Germany.

RS2’s product portfolio shall be enhanced, as this acquisition shall give a quick start into the direct acquiring business with immediate capabilities of selling, installing and servicing terminals and processing card transactions in the German market. It will provide the company with an attractive entry portfolio, with more than 4,000 terminals, as well as an existing merchant book.

This is in line with RS2’s strategic shift from continuing to provide perpetual licences of its platform to managed services, merchant acquiring services and issuing services throughout Europe, Middle East, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific, resulting in international growth and expansion.

RS2 is one of the leading providers of payment solution for financial institutions, processors, ISVs, payment facilitators and merchants in Europe, Apac, Latam, Middle East and North America through one single solution. The company serves more than 1.5 million merchants and over 350 million cards on an international basis.

In the banking industry, all four banks were active. Bank of Valletta plc reached a high of €1.085 during the week but closed at €1.065. This was the outcome of 51 deals involving 205,054 shares. The equity managed to recover the previous week’s loss, as it closed 0.95 per cent higher.

Last Wednesday, HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that it is scheduled to meet on February 18, 2020, to approve its final audited accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. Moreover, the board shall also consider the declaration of a final dividend, which is to be recommended during the bank’s AGM, to be held on April 8.

The bank did not manage to sustain its previous weeks’ gain, as it closed 3.33 per cent lower at €1.16. A total of 54,502 shares changed ownership over 21 transactions.

Lombard Bank pc traded 5,686 shares over two deals. As a result, the share price declined by 4.39 per cent, reaching a four-month low of €2.18. Meanwhile, FIMBank plc traded once but closed the week unchanged at $0.60.

Nine deals involving 13,453 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares pushed the price 7.34 per cent higher, to end the week at €2.34. The equity declined to €2.20 but managed to gain ground by the end of week.

Last Wednesday, Malta International Airport (MIA) announced its full-year results for 2019, marking the 10th year of traffic growth for the airport. The airport ended 2019 with a record of 7,310,289 passenger movements, equivalent to a 7.4 per cent increase when compared to 2018. Such rise was in line with a 7.3 per cent increase in seat capacity. Seat load factor remained unchanged from 2018, as it stood at 81.8 per cent.

One of the main drivers for this positive performance was the improvement in flight schedules, for both winter and summer months. During 2019, MIA welcomed a new airline, inaugurated 18 new routes spanning three continents and introduced other developments with the intention of further enhancing the islands’ connectivity, particularly in the off-peak months.

During the peak summer months, a 7.6 per cent increase in passenger movements was recorded, while a 7.2 per cent increase was recorded for the winter months. The fastest-growing months for the year were December, April, June and October, with three of these top performers being winter and shoulder months. Meanwhile, August was the main driver for the full year traffic as it registered more than 823,000 passenger movements.

The top drivers of traffic for the year were Spain, France, Germany, Italy and the UK. These all benefitted from route developments that continued to reinforce their popularity during 2019. MIA shall soon publish their traffic forecast for the new year, 2020.

Notwithstanding such an announcement, the equity declined over the week, by 1.45 per cent to €6.80 as 17 deals involving 15,480 shares were executed.

Moving on to the property sector, a total of five equities were active. Only MIDI plc registered a movement in price as it closed 7.41 per cent lower at €0.50. This was the result of a sole deal involving 5,000 shares.

One deal of 2,600 Malita Investments plc shares left no impact on the equity’s previous week’s closing price of €0.90. Similarly, Malta Properties Company plc traded three times over a mix of 7,739 shares but closed unchanged at €0.65.

Trident Estates plc was active last Thursday with seven deals being executed involving 26,500 shares. The share price remained unaltered at €1.55.

Main Street Complex plc headed the list of fallers with an 8.33 per cent change in price. A sole deal of 3,000 shares dragged the price into the red last Wednesday. The equity was also active last Friday over a deal of 4,000 shares but did not manage to recoup its previous loss.

International Hotel Investments plc lost part of its previous gain as it declined 3.70 per cent, to close at €0.78. This was the result of 130,722 shares being traded over six transactions.

Telecommunications company Go plc ended the week in the red, as it closed at €4.22. This translates into a 1.40 per cent decline in price. Five deals involving 4,839 shares were executed. Similarly, 13 deals involving 78,530 BMIT Technologies plc shares dragged the price by 1.92 per cent, to close at €0.51.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc traded once on slim volume, which resulted into a 0.87 per cent decline, closing at €11.40. Similarly, PG plc ended the week 2.17 per cent lower, as 10,800 shares changed hands over four transactions.

Two deals involving 2,000 Medserv plc shares left no impact on the equity’s previous week’s closing price of €1.10. MaltaPost plc also closed unchanged at €1.31, as 7,211 shares were spread over two deals.

Loqus Holdings plc was active over one deal of 1,000 shares. The equity closed 1.55 per cent higher at €0.066.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed 0.045 per cent lower at 1,080.63 points. A total of 48 issues were active, of which 19 registered gains while another 15 lost ground. The best performer was the 5% Tumas Investments plc Unsecured € 2024 as it closed 2.91 per cent higher at €104.99. On the other hand, the 5.8% International Hotel Investments plc 2023 closed 4.15 per cent lower at €104.

On the Sovereign debt front, the MSE MGS Total Return Index saw a lot of negative performers as yields headed north, to close 1.520 per cent lower at 1,115.31 points. Out of 19 active issues, only one advanced while another 16 lost ground. The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) registered the largest decline in price which dropped by 6.57 per cent, as it ended the week at €121.51. Meanwhile, the 5.1% MGS 2029 (I) ended the week with a marginal increase, at €144.44.

In the Prospects market, seven issues were active. The 4.75% Orion Finance plc € Unsecured 2027 registered the highest liquidity with the bond closing unchanged at €101.50.

